Ukraine crisis: UEFA to move Champions League final after Russian invasion

UEFA will take the 2022 Champions League final away from St Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision will be made at Friday’s emergency meeting of European football’s governing body. Rus – s i a n p r e s i – d e n t Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine yesterday.

Worl d football’s governing body FIFA is to meet on Thursday with Russia and Ukraine both scheduled to play in World Cup play-off matches in March. Russia are set to play Poland on March24, while Scotland host Ukraine on the same day.

Ukraine’s domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break but that will remain suspended. Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland. Sweden are also in the playoffs and would meet Russia for a place at the World Cup finals, which get under way in Qatar in November, if both win their semi-finals. Karl-Erik Nilsson, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association, told Reuters a match in Russia was “almost unthinkable” at the moment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...