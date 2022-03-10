News

Ukraine crisis: US estimates up to 6,000 Russia troops have died

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as US lawmakers overwhelmingly approve massive Ukraine aid package

The US official estimate for the number of Russians killed in the first two weeks of the war is about 5,000 to 6,000, officials tell CBS News, the BBC’s partner in the US.

The number of Russian troops wounded is estimated to be about 15,000 to 18,000, going by assumptions that the rate of injured is typically three times the figure for those killed.

One US official who wished to remain anonymous called this projection “very, very significant casualties”, and compared the death rate to some World War Two battles.

Ukraine has claimed that 12,000 Russian soldiers have died in combat. Last week Russia said fewer than 500 of its troops had died in Ukraine.

The proverbial fog of war together with propaganda make all of these claims hard to verify.

Meanwhile, Russian warplanes carried out overnight strikes in the north-eastern city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region, a top local official says.

Regional state administration head Dmytro Zhyvytsky says that residential areas and a gas pipeline were hit at about 00:30 local time on Thursday.

About 10 minutes later the suburbs of the regional capital Sumy and the village of Bytytsia were also bombed, he says.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Russia’s military has not commented on the reported raids.

Zhyvytsky also says three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians are expected to open from 09:00 local time.

On Wednesday, about 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumy, the regional capital that has been under heavy Russian bombardment for days.

And in another development, lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have approved a $13.6bn (£10.3bn) plan to rush emergency aid to Ukraine.

The package, which is expected to pass the Senate in the coming days, allocates about half the money for Ukraine’s defence and half the money for refugee aid.

President Biden had requested just $10bn from Congress, where many representatives are eager to show that they are taking action against Russia.

The measure passed as part of a larger government spending bill after the majority Democrats stripped funds for Covid prevention from the bill amid opposition to it from Republicans.

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Somtoo Omeje, Pharez Obioha, others win big at NKBC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

11-year-old Somto Omeje has emerged winner of the recently concluded National Kiddies Baking Challenge (NKBC) organized by Cakeflair; a luxury, cake brand that operates with the trade name of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. O   meje, who is a pupil of Seolad International School Lagos, was followed by 9-yearold Pharez Obioha who came 2nd and Chioma […]
News

Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi now leader of Ebeano

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Politics of 2023 may have kicked off in Enugu State yesterday, as members of the powerful ‘Ebeano Political Family’, a structure founded by the former governor of the state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, formally handed over the leadership of the group to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with a mandate to decide who succeeds him.   The group, […]
News

Makinde has compensated those who stepped down for him, Akinlabi

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, yesterday said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has compensated all the gubernatorial candidates who stepped down for him in 2019. Speaking during the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) maiden monthly guest forum tagged ‘Frank Talk Platform’ on Friday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica