Business Top Stories

Ukraine crisis: US, EU, UK target Russia oil, gas sector

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The UK is phasing out Russian oil and the EU is sharply reducing gas imports as countries harden their response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US is likely to make a similar announcement on oil later on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

The European Commission said it would reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds – the EU gets 40% of its gas from Russia.

The measures are meant to hurt Russia, with its economy heavily dependent on energy exports.

But such action could also send prices soaring. Investor fears of an embargo drove Brent crude oil to $139 (£106) a barrel at one point on Monday – its highest level for almost 14 years.

Russia earlier warned it may close its main gas pipeline to Germany if the West bans Russian oil.

The UK is to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Twitter.

He said businesses should “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected”.

US President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement at 10:45 local time (15:45 GMT), US media reports. The White House has not confirmed the ban on oil, but said the president would be announcing further actions against Russia.

The move has political support. On Monday senior Republicans and Democrats in Congress announced a bipartisan agreement to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.

“Taking these actions will send a clear message to Putin that his war in unacceptable and the United States stands firmly with our Nato allies,” they said. “We are committed to using the tools at our disposal to stop Russia’s unconscionable and unjust war.”

About 8% of US oil and refined product imports come from Russia, while Russia makes up about 6% of the UK’s oil imports.

The EU is much more reliant on Russian energy, and said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy faster to fill the shortfall, with the aim of making Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels “well before 2030”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News Top Stories

Mohammed leads FG team to engage Twitter over ban

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is to lead the Federal Government team that will engage Twitter’s management over the suspension of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria. Other members of the team are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as Ministers of Communications […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph Awards: I’m excited our efforts are recognized –Fayemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has accepted his nomination as Political Icon of the Year from the New Telegraph Newspaper. The Ekiti State Governor, who expressed his excitement when he received the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, led by its Managing Director/ Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, said his life has been about […]
Business

FG to spend N317.3bn on 25,515 new houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Federal Government is planning to utilise existing institutions to build 25,515 affordable homes across the country in the next 12 months at the estimated cost of N317.3 billion.   This was contained in the second track of Mass Housing Strategy of the federal authority’s Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020,.   “The first track […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica