News

Ukraine destroys Russian missiles in Crimea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An explosion in the north of annexed Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

The Russian-installed head of the city of Dzhankoi said the area had been attacked by drones, reports the BBC.

Ukraine announced the explosions but, as is normal, did not explicitly say it was behind the attack.

If confirmed, it would be a rare foray by Ukraine’s military into Crimea, which has been annexed since 2014.

“The [explosions] continue the process of Russia’s demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation,” the Ukrainian defence ministry statement said.

Kyiv said the missiles had been intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Ihor Ivin, the Russia-installed administrator, said a 33-year-old man had been taken to hospital after suffering a shrapnel injury from a downed drone. He made no mention of any military targets being damaged.

Several buildings caught fire and the power grid was damaged, Ivin was quoted as saying by local media.

Russia last blamed Ukraine for carrying out a drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in October 2022.

It said nine drones had been used in a strike which damaged a warship. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Imo varsity confers doctorate degree on UBA’s GMD, Alawuba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For his immense contributions to the growth of banking and finance in Nigeria and across Africa, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, was on Saturday, conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Banking and Finance by the Imo State University (IMSU) Owerri, Nigeria. Alawuba was honoured […]
News

Obasanjo meets Wike, Makinde, Ortom over 2023 Presidency

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

…I wish you well, ex-president tells Rivers Gov Three governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday night met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, the Ogun State over the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election. The Governors are, Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Also […]
News

Tinubu not sick, says PCC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Against the allegations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is sick and had gone to London for medical attention, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has come out to say that he is not sick but travelled to rest. The Director of Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, […]

Leave a Reply