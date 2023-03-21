Ukraine destroys Russian missiles in Crimea

An explosion in the north of annexed Crimea has destroyed Russian missiles being transported by rail, Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

The Russian-installed head of the city of Dzhankoi said the area had been attacked by drones, reports the BBC.

Ukraine announced the explosions but, as is normal, did not explicitly say it was behind the attack.

If confirmed, it would be a rare foray by Ukraine’s military into Crimea, which has been annexed since 2014.

“The [explosions] continue the process of Russia’s demilitarisation and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation,” the Ukrainian defence ministry statement said.

Kyiv said the missiles had been intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Ihor Ivin, the Russia-installed administrator, said a 33-year-old man had been taken to hospital after suffering a shrapnel injury from a downed drone. He made no mention of any military targets being damaged.

Several buildings caught fire and the power grid was damaged, Ivin was quoted as saying by local media.

Russia last blamed Ukraine for carrying out a drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in October 2022.

It said nine drones had been used in a strike which damaged a warship. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack.

