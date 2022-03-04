Ukraine: FG concludes evacuation arrangements for Nigerians

Barring any last minute hiccups, the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland, Hungary and Romania will arrive the country today. The evacuees, who fled Ukraine in the wake of the invasion by the Russian military, will be airlifted from the different countries around the troubled region.

The very first flight which originates from Romania took off yesterday and will touch down in Abuja at about 4am today. New Telegraph gathered that those, who took refuge in Poland could not return yesterday because their flight was rescheduled for this morning (Friday). The flight will touch down by 2:30 pm to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The third evacuation flight which originates from Hungary is conducted by Airpeace will touch down in Abuja at 4:30pm today. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed yesterday that he was on telephone with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijarto.

