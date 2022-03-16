Ukraine: Global inflation validates CBN’s local production drive

The rise in global inflation, occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has highlighted the importance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to boost local production in the country, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has plunged the global economy, which was still struggling to fully recover from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, into a new crisis. Last Thursday, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said the Ukraine war and the associated sanctions that countries around the world have imposed on Russia are likely to cause a downgrade of the Fund’s global economic growth forecast.

Georgieva said that the Ukraine war is another shock to a world economy that was just emerging from COVID-19, adding that the crisis has been compounding global supply chain disruptions and inflation headwinds that have been cause for concern. According to the IMF MD, the most significant threat to the world economy was greater inflation coming from higher commodity prices as countries shifted consumption away from Russian oil and gas. “The surging prices for energy and other commodities — corn, metals, inputs for fertilizers, semiconductors — they are coming, in many countries, on top of already high inflation and are causing grave concern in so many places around the world,” Georgieva said.

Imported inflation

Indeed, in a recent report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) said that given that Nigeria is an importdependent country, the country is at risk of higher imported inflation as sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices. As the analysts put it, “Russia’s military invasion into Ukraine has put the global economy in a case of one step forward, two steps backward.

“The move has however attracted several sanctions against Russia, which has rattled the global financial markets and exacerbated supply chain disruptions. It has also triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices essentially compounding existing inflation concerns. For the first time since 2014, Brent crude price crossed the $100pb threshold rising as high as $117pb. “In the same vein, commodity prices are reaching new record levels. For instance, wheat is now at a 14-year high. Russia and Ukraine account for approximately 29 per cent of the world’s total wheat supply.

Prior to the war, global discussions have been around the need to rein in inflation forcing an earlier than expected return to monetary policy tightening. Further spikes in inflation due to war-induced supply shortages and supply-chain disruptions could prompt higher rate hikes at the expense of sustained economic recovery.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has mixed implications for Nigeria. While the spike in oil price has a silver lining for the domestic economy due to the expected boost in oil revenue, rising subsidy payments remain a fundamental challenge. The import-dependent country will also be at risk of higher imported inflation, which could drive up domestic commodity prices and reverse the current decline in inflation.”

Agriculture as Nigeria’s saving grace

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was obviously referring to the impact of the Ukraine crisis when he described the agriculture sector the saving grace of Nigeria’s economy in the last six years, during an inspection tour of a palm plantation at Odighi village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state on March 5. Emefiele, who, cited the rise in the cost of food items across the globe, wondered what would have happened to the Nigerian economy if the authorities did not have foresight to revamp the country’s agricultural sector.

He expressed delight that following the pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015 that, “we must produce what we eat and eat what we produce,” the apex bank assumed a pivotal role in efforts to boost agricultural, by coming up with several initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS) and the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), among others. Emefiele, particularly singled out the ABP, which, according to him, revolutionized agricultural practice such that small holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans, are now being granted credit facilities in the forms of inputs like seedlings, fertilizer and herbicides.

He noted that those small holder farmers could now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce as loan repayment with ease, thereby generating employment, improving living standards and creating wealth simultaneously. MPC’s endorsement Although concerns have been raised in some quarters that the country’s agricultural sector is still underachieving, the CBN’s interventions in the sector consistently receives the support of its Monetary Policy Committee(MPC). For instance, in the communiqué it issued at the end of its meeting in January this year, the MPC stated: “The Committee noted with concern, the slight increase in headline inflation (year-on-year) to 15.63 per cent in December 2021 from 15.40 per cent in November following seven consecutive months of decline. …The Committee, however, expressed confidence in the Bank’s sustained intervention programmes, noting that inflation will continue to abate as food supply improves.

“The Committee reviewed the performance of the Bank’s intervention programmes aimed at stimulating productivity in manufacturing/industries, agriculture, energy/infrastructure, healthcare and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “Between November and December 2021, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank disbursed N75.99 billion to support the cultivation of over 383,000 hectares of maize, rice and wheat during the 2022 dry season, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the Programme to N927.94 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. All excess output aggregated from the financed farmers will be released to the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) to help moderate the prices of food in the market.

“The bank also released N1.76 billion to finance two (2) largescale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). In addition, the bank disbursed the sum of N151.23 billion under the Real Sector Facility to 15 additional projects in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services. The funds were utilized for both greenfield and brownfield (expansion) projects under the Covid-19 Intervention for the Manufacturing Sector (CIMS) and the Real Sector Support Facility from Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR).”

100 for 100 PPP

However, the CBN’s efforts to encourage local production are not limited to the agriculture sector. In November last year, the regulator released the guidelines for the implementation of its 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), an intervention scheme designed to boost local production and also tackle the country’s import dependence challenge. On October 25, when the Emefiele first announced that the CBN was planning to introduce the 100 for 100 PPP, he said that by promoting local production, the scheme was the best and most sustainable way to address naira exchange issues – whether in hard currency or digital eNaira . He said: “Working through banks, the financial instrument( 100 for 100 policy) will be available to their customers in critical areas to boost the production and productivity, and to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy.

“After these 100 projects by companies in the first hundred days from November 1, we will take the next 100 companies/ projects for another 100 days beginning February 1, 2022, and then another 100 companies for another 100 days beginning from May 1, 2022.” Also, speaking at the unveiling of the first batch of beneficiaries of the initiative on January 31 2022, Emefiele said projects under the scheme were expected to create over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors of the economy, as well as generate close to $125.80 million in foreign exchange earnings. He also announced that the companies (comprising 14 from the manufacturing sector, 12 from agricultural sector and two healthcare firms) had passed the screening process under the policy and had secured total funding of N23.20 billion.

The CBN Governor said: “For this first cycle of the initiative ending today, 243 applications valued at N321.06 billion, spread over key sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and services sectors were submitted on the portal. “After much engagement, 79 applications were received from banks, valued at N121.87 billion, for projects in six sectors, namely agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, and services sectors.

“The requests were carefully screened and scrutinized against a set-out selection criteria, which is categorised into: Production efficiency and scalability; local content capacity; job creation and human capital development; operating sector relevance; and potential contribution to economic growth.” Urging all prospective investors to take advantage of the huge opportunities provided for investment in the real sector under the scheme, Emefiele said: “We should also think of the best ways to diversify our foreign exchange earnings base in the country and we think that Nigeria with all the opportunities and potentials, there is the need for us to look into export stimulation again in Nigeria.”

Conclusion

In fact, as the Ukraine war continue to send jitters through global financial markets, the consensus among analysts is that CBN’s efforts to boost local production should be intensified in order to curb the impact of external shocks on the nation’s economy.

