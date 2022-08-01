News

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One of Ukraine’s richest businessmen has been killed with his wife in “massive” Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa died when a missile hit their home overnight, local officials said.

Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a company involved in grain exports. He had also received the “Hero of Ukraine” award.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky described Vadatursky’s death as a great loss, reports the BBC.

Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said it was probably the heaviest Russian bombardment of the city so far.

There was damage to a hotel, a sports complex, two schools and a service station, as well as homes.

Mykolaiv is on the main route to Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest port on the Black Sea, and has been hit repeatedly since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

The region’s leader Vitaliy Kim said Vadatursky’s “contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region is invaluable”.

Meanwhile, an adviser to President Zelensky’s office, said he believed Russia had deliberately targeted the businessman.

Mykhailo Podolyak said one of the missiles hit the businessman’s bedroom, adding that this “leaves no doubt” it was being guided.

Nibulon has built many storage facilities and other infrastructure for exporting grain.

Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat and other grains, and the disruption of exports caused by the war has sent food prices soaring worldwide.

The two countries signed a UN-brokered agreement in Turkey last week, aimed at easing the food crisis. The deal was almost derailed by a Russian attack on the Odesa port the following day.

The resumption of Ukrainian exports has been further delayed by security checks. But on Sunday Turkey said the first ship carrying grain was expected to leave Odesa on Monday morning.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of stealing grain from farms on occupied land and exporting it via Crimea – Ukraine’s southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. Russia denies Ukrainian claims.

Blow to Russian Navy Day

Meanwhile, Russia cancelled Navy Day celebrations in occupied Crimea.

The reason given by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. The fleet has long been based in Sevastopol.

A senator in Russian-occupied Crimea later said a drone had been launched from within Sevastopol, and the perpetrators would be found by the evening.

Senior Ukrainian official Serhiy Bratchuk dismissed Russia’s claims as a “provocation”.

“The liberation of our Crimea will take place differently and much more efficiently,” he said.

A photo posted by Governor Razvozhayev showed him in a courtyard littered with leaves, but with no obvious structural damage. He said the Navy Day celebrations were cancelled for security reasons.

Navy Day is an annual Russian holiday, and celebrations are taking place across Russia. President Vladimir Putin is overseeing events in St Petersburg, his home city.

He signed a new naval doctrine naming the US as Moscow’s main rival, and also setting out the Kremlin’s global maritime ambitions for key areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea.

In a blow to the Black Sea Fleet, in April, its flagship Moskva sank after what Ukraine described as a strike with two Neptune missiles.

Russia admitted there was a big fire on board caused by exploding ammunition, without attributing it to a Ukrainian attack, and said the missile cruiser sank in a storm while being towed.

It remains unclear how many Russian sailors were killed or injured in the ship’s demise.

Meanwhile in the north, Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was hit by Russian missiles again, mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Three Russian S-300 missiles struck a school there, destroying the main building, he said.

The BBC was unable to verify the latest reports.

In a late-night address on Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told all civilians still living in parts of eastern Donetsk region under Ukrainian control to evacuate.

The region has seen heavy clashes amid a slow advance by Russian forces, who already control large parts of it.

“The more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” Zelensky said. “We will use all available opportunities to save as many lives as possible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu announces measures against criminal herdsmen

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji and Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reeled out new security measures to tackle the activities of criminal herdsmen who cause mayhem in the state. This is as the governor expressed concern that the criminal herdsmen were undermining the security arrangements of the state, and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens […]
News

Trump tours parts of Louisiana, Texas hit by Hurricane Laura

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. “One thing I know about this state, it rebuilds fast,” Trump told a gathering that included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. lawmakers and federal agency officials. Trump did not […]
News

RMAFC: COVID-19 delays salaries, allowances’ review

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

T he raging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its disruptions have slowed down pace of work progress on review of political office holders’ salaries and allowances by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).   RMAFC chairman, Engr. Elias Mbam, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the commission was on course with its commitment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica