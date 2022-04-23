Ukraine invasion only the beginning, Zelensky warns

…as Olympic champion banned for attending Putin rally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has flagged comments by a Russian commander, who said Moscow wants to take control of southern Ukraine as it would give access to the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova.

Zelensky said the remark shows that Russia wants to invade other countries and that the attack on Ukraine would be only the beginning, reports the BBC.

“Well, this only confirms what I have said many times: the Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“Of course, we will defend ourselves as long as necessary to break this ambition of the Russian Federation. But all nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They have to help us, because we are the first on this path. And who is next?

“If anyone who can become next wants to stay neutral today so as not to lose anything, this is the riskiest bet. Because you will lose everything.”

Moldova has summoned the Russian ambassador in response to Maj Gen Rustam Minnekayev’s comments.

Meanwhile, Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov has been suspended for nine months by swimming’s world governing body, Fina, after attending a rally in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old swimmer was among a number of athletes present at the rally, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in March.

They wore the pro-war symbol of the letter ‘Z’ on their clothing.

Rylov won 100m and 200m backstroke gold in Tokyo last summer.

After the rally, Speedo announced it had terminated its sponsorship deal with Rylov.

And Russian state media claims that “sabotage specialists” from the UK are helping the Ukrainian military in the western Lviv region.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, at least two groups – or about 20 people in total – from the SAS have been deployed.

“These are no ordinary special forces,” a Russian intelligence source is quoted as telling Novosti.

The source added that the SAS personnel are likely “co-ordinating the activities of sabotage groups” in Russian-controlled territory.

British media reported last week that SAS troops had been training local forces, according to Ukrainian commanders.

Founded during World War Two, the Special Air Service is known for covert missions, including hostage recovery, reconnaissance and counter-terrorism.

In another development, Pope Francis has said he will not visit Ukraine, as he had reportedly been considering earlier in the month.

“What good would it do for the Pope to go to Kyiv if the war continued the next day?” he told Argentine daily La Nacion.

The pontiff stressed he was “willing to do everything to stop the war” but a papal visit might interfere with “higher objectives”, such as efforts to end the war.

Francis added: “All war is anachronistic in this world and at this level of civilisation.”

In the interview published on Friday, the Holy Father also described his unexpected visit to the Russian embassy in Vatican City in late February as “a decision I made in a waking night thinking about Ukraine”.

“I went alone. I didn’t want anyone to accompany me. It was a personal responsibility of mine.”

Asked why he never names Russia or its president in his statements against the war, he replied: “A Pope never names a head of state, much less a country, which is superior to its head of state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...