Ukraine invasion: Three Russian commanders killed – Western officials

At least three Russian commanders have been killed after they felt they had to move closer to the front lines, western officials say.

They say the Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army was killed by sniper fire. A divisional commander and a regimental commander have also been killed, reports the BBC.

Russian commanders have been moving further forward to get more control and more impetus behind operations which have, in some cases, badly stalled.

Those commanders are trying to impose their own personality on the battlefield but this in turn is placing them at greater risk, it is believed.

 

