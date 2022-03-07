News

Ukraine invasion: Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WITH AGENCY REPORT Comment(0)

U.S. payments firms, Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc, at the weekend, said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there, according to Reuters.

Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said. He said: “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement. U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed Visa’s and Mastercard’s decisions to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said. “President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,” a White House readout of the call added

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

