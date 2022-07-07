News

Ukraine investigating 21,000 alleged war crimes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukraine says it is investigating more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russia since the start of its invasion.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told the BBC she was receiving reports of between 200 to 300 war crimes a day, reports the BBC.

She admitted that many trials would be held in absentia, but stressed that it was “a question of justice” to continue with the prosecutions.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It denies all war crimes allegations.

Speaking to the BBC’s World Service Outside Source programme, Ms Venediktova warned that Russian soldiers who killed, tortured or raped civilians “should understand that it’s only a question of time when they all will be in court”.

She said that although her team was working in regions across Ukraine, it was unable to investigate all cases “properly and effectively” because of a lack of access to some people and areas. This was an apparent reference to Ukraine’s territories occupied by Russian troops.

In May, Ms Venediktova said that about 600 suspects had already been identified and 80 prosecutions had begun.

The first Russian soldier to be put on trial in Ukraine, Sgt Vadim Shishimarin, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a civilian in May.

Ukraine says it has uncovered multiple mass graves in Bucha, Borodyanka and other towns near the capital Kyiv that were briefly seized by Russian troops.

The International Criminal Court has described Ukraine as a “crime scene”, dispatching its largest team of detectives ever to the country to assist in multiple investigations.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

On the ground, Ukraine’s military said Russian troops were preparing for an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, shelling several towns.

Russia captured nearly all of the neighbouring Luhansk region over the weekend, part of its attempts to seize the wider Donbas area.

In its update, Ukraine’s military said its forces were under intense pressure but had so far held off Russian forces.

Residents of Slovyansk, a key city in Ukrainian hands, were earlier urged to evacuate further west – a day after a deadly Russian attack on a local market.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said “artillery from our Western partners had started working very powerfully, so the losses of the occupiers will only increase”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]
News

Ondo threatens to shut schools over breach of COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Government yesterday threatened to take action against schools flagrantly floating COVID- 19 protocols across the state, vowing to close down schools found to have breached COVID-19 preventive protocols. Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, who lamented that the pandemic was being treated with kid glove by schools in the state said […]
News Top Stories

Travel ban: OPS, economists raise the alarm over investment disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Abdulwahab Isa

With Nigeria now tagged as one of the ‘Red List’ countries by the United Kingdom, Canada and others following the discovery of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, members of the organissed private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that fresh challenges await the economy in 2022.   The private sector investors’ body […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica