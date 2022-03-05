Ukraine: It was traumatising dodging gunshots, bombs –Nigerian returnees

…lament discrimination against black, brown people at border posts

The Federal Government has so far returned no fewer than 632 Nigerians who fled Ukraine in the wake of the invasion by Russia to the country on Friday with many of them recounting tales of woes that they encountered as they fled from danger in the war torn country. Although many of them were too exhausted to share their experiences, a few of them who eventually spoke with Saturday Telegraph described their experience as stressful and traumatizing. According to them, they had to endure the stress of dodging gunshots and bombs as they escaped to war torn country’s borders to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

The first batch of returnees, numbering about 416 passengers, mostly young Nigerians studying in various universities in Ukraine before the outbreak of the war returned aboard the Max Air 747 flight which originated from Bucharest, Romania. The flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja precisely about 7:15 am. Second set of returnees comprising of 181 citizens also arrived at the same Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6:35 pm on Friday.

On both occasions, the evacuees were immediately taken to the Arrival Lounge of the airport on alighting from the aircraft, where they were received by the Director, Search and Rescue, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Edward Adedokun. Adedokun was assisted by some officials of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to receive the returnees. They were given food, water and drinks while arrangements were made to have them undergo the mandatory COVID19 tests before mingling with the larger society.

The Federal Government had earlier waived the pre- departure COVID19 tests because of the emergency situation though it is not clear what will happen to anyone of them who tests positive to the virus. In the interim, the Federal Government has earmarked $100 (N56, 000) for each returnee to enable them attend to basic needs before they will be reunited with their families.

It was gathered that after fleeing from Ukraine and finding their ways to different neighbouring countries, they were compelled to wait for days for the government to perfect arrangements for their evacuation. As a result, many of them were unwilling to speak to journalists about their ordeal while others declined to grant interviews for some personal reasons. However, one of the students, a lady who anonymity said the journey back to Nigeria has been stressful as according to her, being trapped in a war situation and being forced to leave Ukraine and run back to Nigeria was traumatic for her. “It’s been stressful boarding the flight from Bucharest where we were in Romania to come back to Nigeria.

It’s been a whole lot of stress. It’s been stressful. We’re just waiting to do the COVID19 tests and then go and see our parents. “It was traumatising for everyone because you were studying and suddenly the next thing is that you’re running out of the country and trying to cross borders to escape gunshots and bombs. It was traumatising for everybody. For me, personally, it was traumatizing, but I’m fine now. As far as I’m able to see my parents today, I’m OK,” she said.

Similarly, another of the students who gave his name as Austin managed to speak while on the queue, describing the experience as overwhelming but grateful to be back home. “You know that at the borders we had to face some discrimination against black and brown people. “Actually, some people might want to dismiss it but there are videos online showing it.

People were crossing but it was very hard for black people and African students to cross the border posts. However, when we got to the Romanian border, we were treated kindly. So, I will say that so far so good and we thank God that we are here,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, over a hundred students were still waiting to go through the process of undergoing their COVID19 tests. Although they all looked exhausted, some of them were still able to stand in the queues hoping it would soon get to their turn to take the test. Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa said two additional flights evacuating Nigerians were still being expected to arrive on Friday from the troubled region.

