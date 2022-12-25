News

Ukraine leader delivers defiant Christmas message after Russian strikes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his people to persevere in the face of Russian attacks as the country celebrates Christmas.

In a defiant speech on Saturday, he said: “Freedom comes at a high price. But slavery has an even higher price.”

Russia’s missile and drone attacks have left millions of Ukrainians without power, heating and running water, reports the BBC.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian air strikes killed 10 people in Ukraine’s southern Kherson city, officials said.

The regional authorities said another 68 people were injured and called on local residents to urgently donate blood.

Describing Russia as a “terrorist country”, Zelensky accused Russian troops of “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure”.

In a post on social media, he showed pictures of streets strewn with bodies and burning cars, saying “the world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against”.

Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, was liberated by Ukraine last month.

Since then it has been frequently targeted by Russian forces positioned on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in its attacks. However, President Vladimir Putin has recently admitted that Russian troops have been hitting Ukraine’s critical energy facilities.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, and mark Christmas Eve – the main day of the festive season in the country – on January 6.

However, a growing number of worshippers have been celebrating the day on December 24, in line with the majority of Christians around the world.

In a video address to the nation late on Saturday, Zelensky said: “We endured at the beginning of the war. We endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. Let’s endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for.

“We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves.”

For many Ukrainians, Christmas will be in the dark and in the cold, says the BBC’s Hugo Bachega in Kyiv.

But Ukrainians say the hardships have only made them stronger, as the war enters its 11th month, our correspondent adds.

On Saturday, fierce fighting continued in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region where Russian troops attacked the strategic town of Bakhmut.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.   The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos […]
News

INEC extends CVR registration by 2 weeks

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks. The commission had planned to suspend the exercise on June 30. But following an interim court injunction in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the commission said the registration continued pending the […]
News

Litigations: IOCs contemplating leaving Nigeria’s onshore operations -Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has revealed that many Independent Oil Companies (IOC’s) were contemplating leaving their onshore operations in the country, as a result of too many court cases. Sylva, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2021 National Oil and Gas workshop for Justices and Judges […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica