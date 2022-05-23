Ukraine may be losing up to 100 lives a day in east – Zelensky

Ukraine may be losing between 50-100 lives in the east every day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing on Sunday.

He said those killed were defending Ukraine in “the most difficult direction”.

Zelensky did not elaborate further but the comments appear to be a reference to military losses and are a sign of how fierce the fighting is in the east, reports the BBC.

Russian forces have stepped up their attempts to capture cities in the eastern Donbas region, with a focus on the city of Severodonetsk.

Meanwhile, in its latest intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) says that in the first three months of the war, Russia is likely to have suffered a similar death toll to that seen by the Soviet Union during its nine-year war in Afghanistan.

The high casualty rate – seen in the Donbas offensive – can be explained by a combination of poor low-level tactics, limited air cover, lack of flexibility and “a command approach which is prepared to reinforce failure”.

The MoD predicts those casualties, as they continue to rise, will become more apparent to the Russian public, and “public dissatisfaction with the war and a willingness to voice it may grow”.

It is a pointed reference. The Soviet Union lost at least 15,000 soldiers in the Afghan conflict trying to prop up a communist government. The war became a bloody stalemate, and is viewed as a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

And the Governor of Severodonetsk, in the eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have been focusing their efforts, Sergiy Gaiday has said Russian forces were “using scorched-earth tactics, deliberately destroying” the city.

Gaiday said Moscow was drawing forces withdrawn from the Kharkiv region, others involved in Mariupol’s siege, pro-Russian separatist militias, and even troops freshly mobilised from Siberia to concentrate on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

There are reports of a strike on a school basement, where people were sheltering. The BBC has been unable to verify this.

Gaiday warned that Russian forces had destroyed all but one bridge across the Siversky Donets river and Severedonetsk was almost cut off.

Ukraine’s human right’s ombudsman, Lyudmila Denisova, says the city risks suffering the same fate as Mariupol – being surrounded and pounded into submission.

Severodonetsk is in the Luhansk region and has a population of around 100,000 people.

