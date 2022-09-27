Ukraine: Nigeria eases EU’s gas crisis with N447bn export

Three European countries, Spain, France and Portugal are set to receive succour from Nigeria with the supply of 592,753 tonnes of liquefied natural gas laden in eight vessels this month.

The gas is valued at N447billion ($637.8million). Nigeria’s gas export to Europe recently received a boost following frequent cut by Russian as a part of retaliating the sanctions imposed by some members of the European Union over its invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, findings by New Telegraph revealed that five of the vessels coveying the product from Nigeria left the LNG Bonny plant, Onne Port in the first week of September 2022, while three left last week as demand for Nigerian gas is on the increase.

Prior to the vessels’ depature, it was gathered that Portugal had entertained the fear that it could face gas supply problems this winter if Nigeria failed to deliver all the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) being expected, as EU country’s Environment and Energy Minister, Duarte Cordeiro, urged European Commission to move forward with the implementation of a joint gas purchasing import prices in order to avert gas shortage.

Portugal, in 2021, imported 2.8 billion cubic meters or 49.5 per cent of its total LNG imports from Nigeria, while the United States supplied 33.3 per cent of the gas.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, LNG River Orashi departed the port with 63,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 36,985 tonnes and LNG Adamawa, 63,000 tonnes.

Others are LNG Finima II, 77,000 tonnes; Flex Rainbow, 63,159 tonnes; Gaslog Glasgow, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Ogun, 63,368 tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,241 tonnes and Maran Gas Roxana, 80,000 tonnes

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...