Sports

Ukraine return to action with win against Gladbach

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Oleksandr Pikhalionok scored the winner as Ukraine beat Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly on Wednesday in the national team’s first game since the country was invaded by Russia.

The match at Borussia-Park was attended by over 20 000 spectators, with all proceeds going towards relief efforts in Ukraine. Players from both teams held up a “Stop War” banner before kick-off.

It also doubled up as a warm-up match for Ukraine before their World Cup playoff semifinal against Scotland on June 1, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in the finals in Qatar later this year.

Mykhaylo Mudryk opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Conor Noss levelled the match five minutes later before Pikhalionok drilled home a low finish late on to seal the win for Ukraine.

It was Ukraine’s first match since a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in November.

The visitors fielded players only from their domestic clubs after the Ukrainian Premier League season was terminated last month due to Moscow’s invasion.

“The first match,” said Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov, “the team did not play for six months, I did not work for six months.

“I have no questions for the guys, at this stage they are good, they did well. There are a lot of mistakes, we will correct them.”

Ukraine next play friendlies against Italian side Empoli and Croatian club Rijeka before taking on Scotland.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Reeling Juve face tough test at old foe Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus travel to one of their biggest rivals on Saturday as they return from the international break hoping to rebound from the dispiriting opening two weeks of the season which have left serious question marks hanging over their Serie A title credentials. Napoli await for Massimiliano Allegri’s team who have so far managed just […]
Sports

Prince Gas Cup Championship gathers momentum in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the much anticipating Prince Gas football championship gathers momentum in Lagos, the organisers of the annual event have assured participating teams and fans to look forward to enjoying a well structured and improved tournament   This was disclosed by the chairman Organizing Committee, Prince Sulaiman Gbadamosi, while addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of the […]
Sports

Eagles can win next AFCON, defiant Rohr declares

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is upbeat about the chances of his team to win the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cameroon next year’s January. The German tactician led the team to third placed finish in 2019 thirdplaced after losing to Algeria in the semifinal but the former Burkina Faso coach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica