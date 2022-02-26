Ukraine: Rising oil price won’t affect Nigerians directly – Oil marketers

Surge in the prices of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is not going to have negative and immediate impacts on Nigerians, marketers have said. While Brent recorded $105 a barrel on Thursday before it fell to $99.28 yesterday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) followed similar trends as it fell from $95 a barrel to $93.41 within the same period. WTI is a light, sweet crude oil that serves as one of the main global oil benchmarks.

Both crudes recorded increase in prices and fell in similar patterns on the back of the ongoing crises in Russia and Ukraine respectively. Speaking to the Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the President, Petroleum Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Mr. Billy Grills, allayed fears that the development would negatively impact on the living conditions of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians not to panic, adding that the rise in the price of crude oil at the international market would only pose a serious problem to the federal government in form of payment of subsidies on imported petroleum products, and not the entire consumptions levels of Nigerians.

He said: “The prices of crude oil that have spiked up in recent times would not impact on our local pricing levels,’’ noting that market women, technicians and other informal operators do not need to worry themselves on the issue. Continuing further, Grills advised Nigerians to focus more on how to increase returns on investment, as against creating unnecessary worries for themselves. In a related development, the National Coordinator, Coalition of Affordable Regular Electricity (CARE), Mr. Chinedu Bosah, said there would not have been hitches in the supply of fuel, if the government and the operators in the energy sector are up and doing in the country. He said the country may enjoy respite over fuel problem soon, as the federal government through

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...