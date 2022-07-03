News

Ukraine, Russia both claim control over city

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukraine’s eastern city of Lysychansk is at the centre of competing claims, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces saying they are in control.

Ukraine says its forces are enduring intense Russian shelling there but insists the city has not been seized.

However, Russian-backed separatists say they have successfully entered the city and reached its centre, reports the BBC.

Russian media showed videos of separatist or Russian forces apparently parading through the streets.

Russian sources have also tweeted video of the Soviet flag allegedly being placed on the city’s ruined administrative centre, but that has not been verified.

It is the last Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk, part of the industrial Donbas region. Russia captured the nearby city of Severodonetsk last month.

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haida, said there had been no let-up in the assault on Lysychansk, with Russian forces approaching the besieged city from all sides.

Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow breakaway Luhansk People’s Republic, told Russian television that Lysychansk had been “brought under control” but was “not yet liberated”.

Images of Chechen Russian soldiers inside the city were shared by defence blogger Rob Lee.

Since Russia invaded on 24 February, claiming it wanted to “demilitarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine after it moved closer to Nato, thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed or wounded, while at least 12 million people have fled their homes.

Western states have responded by arming Ukraine and placing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, a nuclear superpower and global energy supplier.

In another development, railway tracks and electricity lines in the northern city of Kharkiv were damaged in a series of attacks. No casualties were reported.

The southern city of Mykolaiv – on a key route to the port city of Odesa – was shaken by several explosions.

The Russian defence ministry said its air force had destroyed five Ukrainian command posts and several ammunition dumps, but that claim has not been independently verified.

The blasts came a day after the Russians were accused of killing more than 20 people in a missile strike on a block of flats near Odesa.

Later on Saturday, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country’s air defences had shot down Ukrainian missiles, though he did not specify where. He is a close ally of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from Belarus in February.

“They are provoking us… Three days ago, maybe a bit more, an attempt to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory was made from the territory of Ukraine,” he said. “But, thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles.”

He added that “we are not seeking to fight in Ukraine”.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defence Ministry accuses Russia of using Soviet-era anti-ship missiles “in a secondary land attack role” – not what they were designed for. The Kh-22 and Kh-32 missiles were “likely” the ones that killed many civilians in Kremenchuk and Odesa, the ministry says.

Slovyansk, a major Donbas city held by Ukrainian forces, has also been shelled again by the Russians. Its mayor Vadym Lyakh said banned Russian cluster munitions killed four people there – another claim the BBC was unable to verify.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Niger Delta group cautions against blackmailing Buhari, Amnesty Office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger Delta Agitators for Good Governance has cautioned a group, the Coalition of APC Youth Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (CAPCYLBPAP) against blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Amnesty Office for selfish motives. The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Moses Bebenimibo, said in a statement that the […]
News

TETFund tasks polytechnics, CoEs on innovation, skills devt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has urged polytechnics and Colleges of Education to boost their academic programmes to help the country achieve rapid development. The Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who made the call at a capacity building workshop for heads of selected institutions and staff of TETFund Centres of Excellence on Tuesday in […]
News

Obaseki calls for policies to attract investment in gas sector

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and stakeholders in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector have called for targeted policies to attract more investments into the sector to maximise Nigeria’s gas resources for national development. The stakeholders noted that despite its huge potential, the sector was being plagued by a poorly regulated retail market, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica