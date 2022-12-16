Ukraine: Russia planning major news offensive

Ukraine has accused Russia of planning a wide-ranging ground offensive for early in the new year, despite recent Russian military setbacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior officials have warned that Kyiv and its allies must guard against complacency, reports the BBC.

The offensive could come in the eastern Donbas region, in the south, or even towards Kyiv, senior generals say.

Western analysts say Russia’s ability to conduct successful offensive ground operations is rapidly diminishing.

Britain’s most senior military officer Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said this week that the war would only get worse for Moscow, which he added was now facing a critical shortage of artillery munitions.

In a series of briefings to the media, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said evidence was mounting that Russia, which has suffered a series of battlefield losses, plans a broad new offensive.

He speculated this could occur in February when half of the 300,000 troops conscripted by Russia in October to support the Ukraine war would complete training.

“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately… do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” Reznikov told the Guardian.

“The Kremlin is trying to find new solutions [for] how to get the victory,” he added, stating that he expects Russia to further mobilise more citizens.

Moscow’s new offensive could happen as soon as January but more likely in the spring, the Economist reported on Thursday, saying the assessment came from President Zelensksy, General Valery Zaluzhny and General Oleksandr Syrskyi in recent interviews.

“The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv,” said General Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia is “100% being prepared”, he said, adding that Ukraine’s “very important strategic task…is to create reserves and prepare for the war, which may take place in February, at best in March, and at worst at the end of January”.

“It may start not in Donbas, but in the direction of Kyiv, in the direction of Belarus, I do not rule out the southern direction as well,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...