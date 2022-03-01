Metro & Crime

Ukraine: Sokoto students now in Budapest

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ukraine: Sokoto students now in Budapest

 

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has assured that the 73 indigenes of the state and one from Taraba State stranded in Ukraine as a result of the war there have successfully entered Budapest, Hungary, three days after they started leaving the embattled nation.

A breakdown of the number of students being evacuated by the Sokoto State Government shows that 49 are those sponsored by it, out of which 47 are medical students while the remaining two are studying automobile engineering and computer science respectively.

The other 24 are Sokoto State indigenes that are self-sponsored while the remaining one is a female student who hails from Taraba State and was included among the Sokoto students.

All the students were studying in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkhiv and Dnipro cities before the outbreak of the war with Russia last week.

“Today, not too long ago, I spoke with them via Zoom. From what they told me, there are in good shape. They are in Budapest, Hungary,” Tambuwal told newsmen Tuesday in Sokoto.

He affirmed that the state government is in close contact with the Nigerian authorities at home in Abuja and abroad.

“We are in touch with the Federal Government, especially the Nigerian embassy there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to see that in the shortest time possible they are returned home without any hitch, by the grace of God,” the governor said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ohanaeze replies Umahi: Absence of seaport in Igboland is evidence of marginalization

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,Owerri  

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has described as unfortunate, the statement credited to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who claimed in a national television program that Ndigbo are not marginalised.   While reacting to Umahi’s comment in Abakaliki on Friday 18, the National President of OYC, […]
Metro & Crime

N100,000 bribe lands DSP in trouble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Popoola Kayode, leader of Task Force team operating around Lekki Ajah area of Lagos State and his team members have been arrested for allegedly collecting N100,000 bribe.   The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force), Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, said this in a […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap female NUJ member in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Yola 

The Adamawa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was early Tuesday morning thrown into mourning following the kidnapped of one of its members, Mrs Amra Ahmed Diska by unknown gunmen.   Our Correspondent, who visited the Council, reports that NUJ members from various chapels were seen in groups discussing the sudden disappearance of the nursing […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica