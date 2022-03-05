Ukraine: Soyinka, 167 other Nobel Laureates condemn further attacks

168 Nobel Laureates, including Nigeria’s Prof. Wole Soyinka have called for the immediate halt of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Nobel Laureates, in an open letter, lent their support to a free and independent state of Ukraine as it faced Russian aggression. The Nobel Laureates stated in an open letter that: “We choose our words carefully here, for we do not believe the Russian people have a role in this aggression. ‘‘We join in condemning these military actions and President Putin’s essential denial of the legitimacy of Ukraine’s existence.” According to them, there is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes, adding that the Russian invasion blatantly violated the United Nations Charter, which says, ‘All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.’
