News

Ukraine tensions: Russia to begin military drills with Belarus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russia and Belarus are due to start 10 days of joint military drills as concerns rise over the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders.

Nato says the joint drills mark Russia’s biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, reports the BBC.

The White House called the drills an “escalatory” action in the tensions over Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite amassing more than 100,000 troops at the border.

But some Western countries including the US have warned that a Russian attack could come at any time.

Diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the conflict are expected across Europe on Thursday.

In 2014 Russia annexed Ukraine’s southern Crimea peninsula. Since then there has been a long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists control swathes of territory and at least 14,000 people have been killed.

Some 30,000 Russian troops are expected to take part in the drills with Belarus.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko is a firm ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin backed Lukashenko when huge protests erupted in Belarus in 2020, while most Western countries imposed sanctions and refused to recognise election results widely believed to have been rigged in the long-time leader’s favour.

A Kremlin spokesman described the joint drills as serious, saying Russia and Belarus were being “confronted with unprecedented threats”.

Russia’s EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, however, told the BBC that his country still believed diplomacy could help de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine. He said Russian troops currently stationed in Belarus would return to their permanent bases after the exercises.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said: “As we look at the preparation for these military exercises, again, we see this as certainly more an escalatory and not a de-escalatory action.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on resolving the conflict would be revived as early as Thursday and include Russia and Ukraine along with France and Germany – known as the Normandy quartet.

Macron told reporters on Wednesday that Putin had assured him Russian forces would not ramp up the crisis, but Russia said it had given no such guarantee.

After two days of intense diplomacy led by Macron, there is some suggestion that a renewed focus on the so-called Minsk agreements – which sought to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine – could be used as a basis to defuse the current crisis.

Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany backed the accords in 2014-2015.

Some diplomats say the agreements could offer a route to de-escalation, with France’s ambassador to the US, Philippe Etienne, tweeting they should be used to “build a viable political solution”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Baltic leaders in Berlin on Thursday.

“The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved,” he said at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to travel to Brussels and Warsaw on Thursday in support of Nato allies.

Johnson’s trip is part of a surge of diplomatic activity, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also due to meet their Russian counterparts in Moscow on Thursday.

Ahead of the first visit to Russia by a UK foreign secretary in four years, Ms Truss said she was determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in Ukraine and intended to urge Moscow to pursue a diplomatic solution.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed what it calls “the Anglo-Saxon nations” for escalating tensions around Ukraine.

And it described the UK’s claims that the Kremlin planned to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine as hysteria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

E-transfer of votes: NASS has something to hide –Bishop Borokini

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Bishop Anglican Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion), Rev. Simeon Oluwole Borokini has slammed the National Assembly for rejecting electronic transfer of election results. Borokini, who was speaking at his 65 birthday celebration, said he was yet to know why the National Assembly did not accept electronic voting if it really wanted to concretise Nigeria democratic […]
News

PGF: Tinubu, Okorocha, pillars of progressive governance

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as strong pillars of progressive governance. The PGF made the description while celebrating the birthday of the two Senators. While Senator Tinubu, who has just clocked 60 years, represents […]
News Top Stories

Avert fresh strike, honour pact with ASUU –Sultan tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Cooperate with FG to stamp out corruption in varsities, President tells UI mgt The Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to honour whatever agreements the Federal Government entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to avoid the looming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica