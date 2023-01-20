Ukraine to ease Nigeria’s food crisis with 25,000 tonnes of grain

Despite Russia’s fullscale invasion of Ukraine, the Eastern European country has expressed its commitment to deliver about 25,000 tons of grain to Nigeria. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, signed the relevant agreement during a Ukrainian delegation’s visit to Africa. Grain from Ukraine is a food initiative of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at providing food to countries that are on the brink of famine, as well as Ukrainian farmers and the economy of Ukraine as a whole.

According to the ministry, deliveries will be made even despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on December 27, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy announced a tender for the purchase of 59,000 tons of wheat of a quality no lower than the third class, which will be delivered to African and Asian countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase humanitarian aid to African and Asian countries by an additional 21,000 tons of corn or wheat grain, thanks to which Sudan, Yemen, Kenya, and Nigeria will receive up to 210,000 tons of grain from Ukraine.

As of late November 2022, more than 30 countries and international organizations joined the initiative, which in total raised more than $180 million for the purchase of Ukrainian food products. Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Greece, Estonia, the European Union, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovenia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, as well as NATO and the United Nations reported on the provision of financial aid.

