News Top Stories

Ukraine: Vessel scarcity, flood cut Nigeria’s gas supply to Europe

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria’s intervention in gas supply to Eurooe since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine has suddenly been disrupted, according to findings by New Telegraph. It was revealed that acute shortage of seaborne vessels, flood, high shipping rates among other challenges have hampered European countries from securing enough natural gas from Nigeria for the rest of the year.

It was revealed that challenges from Nigerian gas plant was forcing companies to pay over 300 per cent increase on LNG freight rates. Currently, some European countries depend on liquefied natural gas from United States and Nigeria, but the ravaging flood had compelled Nigerian Lique-fied Natural Gas Limited to issue a force majeure on its output about a week ago. At Bonny Liquefied gas plant, only Prism Agility and LNG Adamawa loaded product since the force majeure. Findings revealed that the 180,000cbm Prism Agility had loaded from Bonny plant between October18 and 19, 2022, while it is signaling a course to deliver its cargo to Turkey next week, November, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s not yet a nation, says Obasanjo

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

FormerPresident, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria is nation-building, noting that Nigeria is only a country yet to attain nationhood. Speaking at the Prize/ Award presentation to the winners of the 2021 schools debatecompetitioninUmuahia, the Abia State capital,Chief Obasanjo, said: “One of the things we need in this country is nation […]
News

Julius Berger wins ITF’S Best in Training Contribution 2021 Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s engineering construction flagship, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the “Best in Training Contribution 2021” award of the nation’s Industrial Training Fund (ITF). The Senior Area Manager, Alhaji Inuwa Sumaila, on behalf of the Director- General of the ITF, presented the award to Julius Berger at the ITF Corporate Head Office in Maitama, Abuja. […]
News

Kremlin: What would make Russia use nuclear weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s security policy dictates that the country would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Tuesday. The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica