Ukraine: Vessel scarcity, flood cut Nigeria’s gas supply to Europe

Nigeria’s intervention in gas supply to Eurooe since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine has suddenly been disrupted, according to findings by New Telegraph. It was revealed that acute shortage of seaborne vessels, flood, high shipping rates among other challenges have hampered European countries from securing enough natural gas from Nigeria for the rest of the year.

It was revealed that challenges from Nigerian gas plant was forcing companies to pay over 300 per cent increase on LNG freight rates. Currently, some European countries depend on liquefied natural gas from United States and Nigeria, but the ravaging flood had compelled Nigerian Lique-fied Natural Gas Limited to issue a force majeure on its output about a week ago. At Bonny Liquefied gas plant, only Prism Agility and LNG Adamawa loaded product since the force majeure. Findings revealed that the 180,000cbm Prism Agility had loaded from Bonny plant between October18 and 19, 2022, while it is signaling a course to deliver its cargo to Turkey next week, November, 2022.

