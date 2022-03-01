Sports

Ukraine: Victor Moses’ Europa dream may come to end

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow are set to be disqualified from the UEFA Europa League as part of sanctions for Russia because of their war against Ukraine.

 

The former Chelsea star joined the Gladiators last summer after spending the previous season on loan at the club. Since joining, he has proven to be an integral part of the team, making 43 appearances in all competitions.

 

This season, Moses has made six Europa League appearances for Spartak Moscow, scoring one and assisting four. Unfortunately, his sojourn in Europe could soon come to an end. They were supposed to play RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

 

But with the situation going on between Russia and Ukraine, Skysports reports that UEFA could choose a strong sanction against the Russians by disqualifying their only representative on the continent.

 

The move comes after UEFA’s decision to move the Champions League final from Russia to France. Top European clubs also showed support to Ukraine during their games last week. Manchester United and Schalke have also cut off ties with some Russian sponsors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

French Open: Wawrinka beats Andy Murray as big match falls flat

Posted on Author Reporter

  What was billed as an opening day classic between two old warriors turned into a damp squib as Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday. The last time they met on Court Philippe Chatrier, in the 2017 semi-final, Wawrinka came through a five-set slugfest. But this time […]
Sports

Former IOC President, Jacques Rogge, dies at 79

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former International Olympic Commitee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79. His passing was announced by the Olympic body on Sunday (Aug 29). In a statement, it said: “It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He […]
Sports

Minister congratulates players’ union

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Professional Players Union of Nigeria new executive for the peaceful conduct of their election with former Eagles player, Tijani Babangida, emerging President.   A statement signed by the Media office of the Minister, said: “I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players Union over its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica