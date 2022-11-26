News

Ukraine War: 6m without power as winter bites

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukraine’s president says six million Ukrainian households are still without power, after massive missile strikes hit the country this week.

“As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The number of affected households has reduced by half since Wednesday, he added.

But millions have been left without light, water or heat as winter sets in, reports the BBC.

Speaking in a video address, President Zelensky said the capital and its surrounding region are among the worst affected by the attacks. He said many residents in the city have been without power “for 20 or even 30 hours”.

He said other areas among the worst affected are the regions of Odesa, in the south, Lviv in the west, as well Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk which are more central.

President Zelensky appealed to everyone to use appliances which use energy sparingly: “If you don’t have a power outage, it doesn’t mean the problem is over. Please, if you have electricity, this does not mean that you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once.”

“We have to endure this winter, a winter that everyone will remember,” he said.

President Zelensky visited a ‘Point of Invincibility’ on Friday – special shelters for basic services as power cuts bite

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the attacks, almost all of the country’s critical infrastructure has been reconnected – including things such as water utilities, heat generation plants, hospitals and emergency services.

But ordinary people continue to face scheduled power cuts across every region of Ukraine, he said.

There are fears that Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure, coupled with snow and sub-zero temperatures, could cause a health crisis in the country.

Ukraine and its Western allies have repeatedly said that by targeting critical civilian infrastructure Russia is committing war crimes – an accusation denied by Moscow.

On Friday, the Kherson regional governor said hospital patients had been evacuated from the area due to “constant Russian shelling”.

City council officials said 15 residents have been killed in the eastern city this week – which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian air onslaught comes as the UN’s nuclear agency said three nuclear plants on Ukrainian territory had been reconnected to the grid, after they were forced to shut during the attacks this week.

A fourth nuclear plant, on Russian-controlled territory in Zaporizhzhia, came back online on Thursday.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N3.97bn for completion of 5 federal secretariats

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N1.5bn for water treatment plant in FCT The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.975 billion as variation for the completion of Federal Secretariat buildings in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states. The virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of N1.510 billion for […]
News

UPDATE: TVC set ablaze, gone off air

Posted on Author Reporter

  The corporate headquarters of Television Continental (TVC), located in Ikosi-Ketu, is reportedly under siege from unknown persons who have set the station on fire forcing the station to go off air. The station was airing their live programme ‘Your View’ on Wednesday morning when one of the presenters did exclaim “it’s like we’re being […]
News

FG, int’l community committed to ending Female Genital mutilation

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government alongside the international community, major stakeholders and Non Governmental organisations (NGOs) have committed to ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria. The commitment was made yesterday at the “Launch of the Movement For Good to End Female Genital Mutilation”, in Abuja. The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, who spoke on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica