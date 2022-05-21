News Top Stories

Ukraine war: AfDB approves $1.5bn facility to avert food crisis

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group’s Board of Directors yesterday approved a $1.5 billion facility to help African countries avert a looming food crisis. In a press release posted on its website yesterday, the AfDB said that with the disruption of food supplies arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, Africa now faces a shortage of at least 30 million metric tons of food, especially wheat, maize, and soybeans imported from both countries. “African farmers urgently need high-quality seeds and inputs before the planting season begins in May to immediately boost food supplies.

The African Development Bank’s $1.5 billion African Emergency Food Production Facility is an unprecedented comprehensive initiative to support smallholder farmers in filling the food shortfall,” the statement said. It further stated that the Emergency Food Production Facility will provide 20 million African smallholder farmers with certified seeds, adding that it will increase access to agricultural fertilizers and enable them to rapidly produce 38 million tons of food, which would be a $12 billion increase in food production in just two years. According to the statement, the African Emergency Food Production Facility has benefited from stakeholder consultations, including those with fertilizer producers and separately with African Union agriculture and finance ministers earlier this month.

AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said: “Food aid cannot feed Africa. Africa does not need bowls in hand. Africa needs seeds in the ground, and mechanical harvesters to harvest bountiful food produced locally. Africa will feed itself with pride for there is no dignity in begging for food.”

The AfDB also stated that its $1.5 billion strategy will lead to the production of 11 million tons of wheat; 18 million tons of maize; 6 million tons of rice; and 2.5 million tons of soybeans, adding that the facility will provide 20 million farmers with certified seeds, fertilizer, extension services and also support market growth and post-harvest management.

 

