Ukraine War: Experts proffer way out of shocks for Nigeria

Following the raging Russian-Ukraine war, experts believe Nigeria should adopt strategies to reduce being susceptible to the vagaries of international oil prices, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

Proceeds from oil and gas form a substantial part of the foreign exchange earnings of the Federal Government. Oil and gas account for over 90 per cent of export earnings of the country and are also about 50 per cent of Nigerian government’s revenues. However, they account for about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product(GDP).

Oil earnings

The country had earned $4.85 billion from crude oil and gas sales in 2019, but made $2.62 billion in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, which led to many parts of the world to be locked down. This precipitated a sharp decline in prices and demand for the commodities.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), the country earned $626.79 million in January 2020 from oil and gas exports. NNPC reported that the earnings nose-dived to a record low of $54.09 million in October 2020.

The country’s oil production quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is 1.753mb/d, although OPEC has increased it to 1.772mb/d in June.

Global deal

Global oil prices have skyrocketed since Russia invaded and continued to wage war against Ukraine, since June 24, 2022.

Brent crude futures has risen to as much as $112.8 per barrel on May 6, 2022, the highest level since August 2014.

The continued strategies by the European Union to ban Russian oil imports and the renewed efforts by the Senate of the United States of America to pass the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill would both result in supply disruption and prices fluctuations.

Proffering their opinions on the way out of the war-induced problems, experts, including an ex-Director, Renewable Energy Centre, University of Ilorin, Prof. Clement Olufemi Akoshile, Chief Executive, EPCM Engineers Limited, Mr Okee Onwuka and a professor of the Economy, and Director of Institue of Nigeria-China Development Studies, University of Lagos, Prof. Olufemi Saibu, said Nigeria must be prepared to get results.

Way out

According to Onwuka, Nigeria is neither prepared nor has made proactive strategies to benefit from the windfall of the war and have a buffer against the vagaries of international oil prices.

He advised Nigerian leaders to put measures in place to forestall shocks from international oil prices’ fluctuations.

He said: “The Ukraine-Russia war is affecting many nations, including Nigeria. I feel sad that economic interests have led to the loss of several lives. It has shut up the prices of oil prices.

“We have known that the price of oil will go up and down. So, the man that is prepared will always reap bountifully from improvement in fortunes.”

On his part, Akoshile, who is also a former President, the Nigerian Meteorological Society, called on Nigerian government and NNPC to ensure that the nation’s refineries work.

According to him, Nigeria must refine its crude locally to meet domestic consumption so as to stop the importation of refined petroleum products and the attendant economic challenges and the depletion of the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

He also said it was important for the country’s economic managers to engage in good planning.

Akoshile said: “Some of the windfalls from Russia will come to us in Nigeria because they will be looking for our oil. Unless the Dangote refinery is working well and our own refineries come to life, we will be buying at a high price. So, our refineries must work. We must refine our crude locally. When we refine them, we will benefit from them.

Lesson from Ukraine

“Coming to Russia and Ukraine, we can learn something from Ukraine. It was not anticipating the kind of thing they are undergoing today. But they built bunkers underneath. That is what has been saving them. Nigeria has not been planning for tomorrow. There is money in the country. We must use it to benefit the people. We should use well the windfall from the war.

“We have oil; we do not need to be poor, there should be enough for everybody.”

Also, Saibu preferred short and long terms solutions. He also said Nigeria should ensure that domestic consumption of refined oil should be met by domestic production. He added that the country should also be able to develop a kind of reserved capacity to meet domestic and even global demand when there is a change in global demand like what is happening currently with the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

He stated that some countries now were benefiting more from the imbroglio, adding that this is why you find some of them not cooperating with the EU and the U.S. in imposing sanctions in whatever forms against Russia.

Saibu said: “Nigeria needs, in the long term, to build capacity to be able to meet local consumption and also be a net exporter of refined products. How do we do that? The way government financed the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, (NLNG), it can use the same way for refineries.

“When Government and the private oil companies in Nigeria and multinationals as well, can also work out a kind of special-purpose venture, and then establish some refineries here and government establish some guarantees in case of instability and policy reversal to ensure that if anything happens in the future, government is going to guarantee their investments.

“That will build confidence in them and maybe the long term investment in the sector will not be affected by a change in government or change in policy.

“And even if there is going to be issue with government and the investors at any point in time, they will treat the business as a business and treat politics as politics. So, if you do that, that may attract some of the private investors, both local and international, to invest in Nigeria. And then, we will now be able to meet our local demands.

“Until we are able to ensure that our local demands are met with local production, then whatever happens in our neighbouring countries or far countries, will affect us negatively instead of positively as well.”

He advised government to ensure that there are enough savings from the sales of the nation’s crude oil in the short term.

He stated that since oil prices are currently higher than the benchmark of the Federal Government’s budget for 2022, government should ensure that the surplus is saved. He warned that the surplus must not be squandered.

Saibu also called for better management and transparency in the importation and subsidy of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol.

“If the crude oil price is running around $130 and $140 now and they benchmarked their budget on $50 or so, the excess crude oil account should be huge now. If they are able to invest this one in a way that we spend only the profit from this for our subsidy, the better. But when you use your capital to finance your consumption, automatically, your capital will diminish and your investment will die. That is exactly what is happening to us now. We are consuming our capital and not the deposit from our capital. That is what is affecting us.”

He identified institutional challenges as some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the oil sector.

He also said Nigeria does not have enforceable laws. According to him, Nigeria has laws but they are not enforceable because of the circumstances Nigerians found themselves in.

He stated that there is a need for the country to create a mechanism to ensure that violators of laws are appropriately punished, regardless of who they are.

“By that way, people will not be manipulating how much is the subsidy we are paying, what should come in and what should not come in. Until we have that record and we have processes that are transparently and credible so that when we import 20 litres, nobody will put zero at the end of it and it becomes 200 litres, then things may not change for the better. We still believe that there are a lot of leakages in our fuel importation.

“Until we block and ensure that the excess we have at the current global oil price is converted into investment and the proceeds of the investments are used to subsidise our consumption, I think we will continue to suffer, even from our success,” he said.

He warned that Nigeria may be affected negatively by the rising oil prices if adequate measures and mechanisms were not activated and implemented.

He also warned government against sentiments, adding that it should pursue strategies that will make the country benefit more from the conflict.

He said that some countries,

including the U.S., had devised strategies to make them benefit economically from the war.

Exercising caution

Saibu said: “Nigerians and Nigerian government should stop keeping sides in this conflict because of sentiments, because of Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Whatever sentiments they have, we should look at global events objectively.

Objectivity here is not about our beliefs, morals etc, but how it affects our citizens.

“We need to ask: this thing that is happening now, how does it affect us negatively. How does it affect us positively? Then what can we take away from it as well? Even the U.S., that is how they are looking at it. You will see that by the end of the year, when the U.S. declare their financial status or account, they are going to make more money from this war than their spending.

“Therefore, they will gain more from it; their ammunition industry is now growing, their oil industry is now benefiting from the export, and their economy is growing because most of the blockages now make some people line with them and trade with them.

“Given this one that we do not have control over, we can not stop the war and we can not change the war, how do we ensure that this is an opportunity to place our economy in a global position that will make us benefit from, at least, the fallout from it? It is not about one not being sensitive.

“It is about one being sensitive to one’s people first before being sensitive to others. Nigerian government should think deeply and say: what are the strategic approaches that we can adopt in this case that will not make us support the war and at the same time not destroy our economy by not supporting the war.”

Last line

No doubt, as effects of the war impact economies that rely on import from both countries, it is left for the Federal Government to put into consideration the suggestions of the experts in order for Nigeria to maintain some level of economic stability.

