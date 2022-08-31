News

Ukraine War: FG takes drastic steps to improve wheat production

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

With the current inflation affecting food prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, a country known globally for it’s comparative advantage in wheat production, the Federal government said it would urgently address the challenges faced with wheat value chains in Nigeria. This was even as it validates the strategy documents that will lead to rejigging policies for wheat production in the country.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, disclosed this during the Stakeholders validation workshop of the National Wheat Strategy Document in Abuja yesterday. Abubakar said: “The Wheat industry has been of serious concern to the Federal Government because of the national requirement for Wheat is 5.7 million metric tons annually, while our production is 420, 000 metric tonnes.

“According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Statistical report 2020, shows that Nigeria imports $6billion worth of Wheat from 2016 to 2020.” He added that this was worrisome and unsustainable for a crop that could be produced locally.

 

Our Reporters

