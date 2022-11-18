News

Ukraine War: Fighter jets escorted Poland’s national team to World Cup

Poland’s national soccer team was escorted by F-16 fighter planes as it traveled to the World Cup in Qatar Thursday, just days after two Polish citizens were killed in a missile strike.

The team’s official Twitter account posted a video showing a pair of fighter jets flying alongside the civilian aircraft emblazoned with the words “Republic of Poland.”

“We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes!” the tweet accompanying the footage read. “Thank you and greetings to the pilots!”

Photos taken by the team showed one of the F-16 pilots displaying in his cockpit window a sign bearing the name of the national squad.

“When you are a pilot, but also a fan of the Polish national team!” the caption read.

According to reports by Polish news outlets, the warplanes accompanied the national team’s plane until it left the country’s airspace.

The team later arrived safely in Qatar’s capital of Doha, where it is scheduled to play its first World Cup match on November 22.

Poland’s government apparently felt the need to take these extraordinary precautions surrounding the national soccer team’s travel arrangements after a Soviet-era missile landed in the rural town of Przewodow near the border with Ukraine Tuesday and killed two people.

Poland is a NATO member, and the deadly incident marked the first time that a missile fired during Russia’s war in Ukraine directly impacted territory protected by the alliance, sparking fears of further escalation.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the missile strike appeared to be accidental and was probably launched by Ukraine’s air defense systems in response to Russia’s large-scale bombardment targeting its infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy disputed the Polish findings and requested that his officials be granted access to the blast site for further investigation.

In a rare public disagreement between allies, President Biden pushed back against Zelensky’s assertion that the missile was not Ukrainian, telling reporters at the White House Thursday: “That’s not the evidence.”

*Courtesy: New York Post

 

