Ukraine War: Group trains 85 cluster leaders on dry season farming

As the war between Russian and Ukraine hits harder, it’s gradually affecting the supply and causing the scarcity of wheat worldwide. This scarcity has become an opportunity for African countries to increase their wheat farming and production among other grains to bridge the gap at the local and international markets. Figures from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) show that in 2020 Russia accounted for about 11 per cent of global wheat production and 19 per cent of global wheat exports (making Russia the world’s largest wheat exporter that year).

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Favoured Farmers Community Empowerment Trust (FFACET) has trained 85 cluster leaders to retrain 25,000 farmers in wheat production and 5,000 farmers for soyabeans in the dry season farming for the 2022 project. The National President of FFACET, Amb. Joseph Tanimu Yakubu, during a two day seminar in Nasarawa state recently, said: “The training is in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which is targeted at exposing the farmers on how to handle modern technologies on wheat production thereby producing large quantities for Nigeria and the global market.

“We’re going into farming 25 hectares of wheat production in the country and in view of this all inputs are available and we’re giving them the technical knowledge in wheat production during the dry season. “Because wheat is a sensitive crop moving with the harmantan weather not like other crops so we brought all our clusters leaders from 10 states to benefit from this training.”

