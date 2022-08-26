Ukraine war: MAN laments shortage of manufacturing inputs

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that its members are facing acute shortage of key essential inputs used as raw materials for production. Indeed, MAN disclosed that there were currently shortages of sugar and raisins in the country and that this had severely affected production of goods in the food sector. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this to New Telegraph, saying that the on-going Russia-Ukraine crisis was showing its ugly head again with regard to critical inputs for all manufacturing sectors in the country.

Ajayi-Kadir warned that the non-availability and access to sugar and raisins was posing serious challenges in the beverage and confectionery industries because of their importance in production, saying that government should intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks that exists in ensuring the availability of these critical inputs for manufacturers to enable them produce in large quantities. According to him, sugar is used by many of the beverage firms, bread and the likes. Raisins is used for purposes of packaging materials, these are also critical inputs for practically all manufacturing sectors.

The MAN DG said: “Access to these products is becoming extremely difficult and we appeal to the fiscal authorities to intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks that exists in ensuring the availability of this critical inputs for the manufacturers.” He pointed out that local manufacturers also continued to grapple with the problems of high cost of logistics, access to foreign exchange, access to raw materials and the impact of excise duty on alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, which is impacting demand for their products. The industrialist added that the high inflationary pressure was also constraining the capital expenditure of many of the manufacturing firms. “Capacity to expand is being constrained because of the high inflationary situation. These are some of the challenges that are faced by the manufacturers at the moment in the country,” Ajayi- Kadir stated. Speaking on cross-border trade and high cost of logistics accessibility, the MAN DG stated that most of the exports to ECOWAS countries were by road and most of these export or import go through Benin Republic, but Benin Republic has for a few years now been imposing prohibitive transit taxes and levies on transit goods passing through Benin Republic, thereby making many of these cross-border businesses unproductive and very unprofitable.

It is a major cause of frustration to many cross-border investors. Accorded to him, “we appeal, therefore, to the authorities in Nigeria and Benin Republic to resolve whatever issues there is on this matter. “This prohibitive fees and levies on transit goods are a clear violation of ECOWAS protocols. “This does not portend a good omen for our economy integration and the larger issue of the African Continental Free Trade Area because over 80 per cent of trade is by road and if a fellow African country continues to pose this kind of challenge and this kind of impunity to our transit cargo then it gives a great cause for concern.”

