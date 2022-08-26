Business

Ukraine war: MAN laments shortage of manufacturing inputs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that its members are facing acute shortage of key essential inputs used as raw materials for production. Indeed, MAN disclosed that there were currently shortages of sugar and raisins in the country and that this had severely affected production of goods in the food sector. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this to New Telegraph, saying that the on-going Russia-Ukraine crisis was showing its ugly head again with regard to critical inputs for all manufacturing sectors in the country.

Ajayi-Kadir warned that the non-availability and access to sugar and raisins was posing serious challenges in the beverage and confectionery industries because of their importance in production, saying that government should intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks that exists in ensuring the availability of these critical inputs for manufacturers to enable them produce in large quantities. According to him, sugar is used by many of the beverage firms, bread and the likes. Raisins is used for purposes of packaging materials, these are also critical inputs for practically all manufacturing sectors.

The MAN DG said: “Access to these products is becoming extremely difficult and we appeal to the fiscal authorities to intervene very quickly to remove whatever bottlenecks that exists in ensuring the availability of this critical inputs for the manufacturers.” He pointed out that local manufacturers also continued to grapple with the problems of high cost of logistics, access to foreign exchange, access to raw materials and the impact of excise duty on alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, which is impacting demand for their products. The industrialist added that the high inflationary pressure was also constraining the capital expenditure of many of the manufacturing firms. “Capacity to expand is being constrained because of the high inflationary situation. These are some of the challenges that are faced by the manufacturers at the moment in the country,” Ajayi- Kadir stated. Speaking on cross-border trade and high cost of logistics accessibility, the MAN DG stated that most of the exports to ECOWAS countries were by road and most of these export or import go through Benin Republic, but Benin Republic has for a few years now been imposing prohibitive transit taxes and levies on transit goods passing through Benin Republic, thereby making many of these cross-border businesses unproductive and very unprofitable.

It is a major cause of frustration to many cross-border investors. Accorded to him, “we appeal, therefore, to the authorities in Nigeria and Benin Republic to resolve whatever issues there is on this matter. “This prohibitive fees and levies on transit goods are a clear violation of ECOWAS protocols. “This does not portend a good omen for our economy integration and the larger issue of the African Continental Free Trade Area because over 80 per cent of trade is by road and if a fellow African country continues to pose this kind of challenge and this kind of impunity to our transit cargo then it gives a great cause for concern.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

DafriBank’s goal is to leverage the digitization of financial sector, Catherine Anajemba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Managing Director of the DafriGroup, the parent company of DafriBank, Catherine Anajemba has said that the goal of the companys’ recently established DafriBank is to leverage the digitization of the financial sector to serve digital entrepreneurs who have been largely ignored by conventional banks. According to the Anajemba, who was elated about the positive reviews and […]
Business

CBN: Boosting cash crop to drive economic growth

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As part of efforts to help end the country’s overdependence on crude oil, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, in recent years, increased support for the production of cash crops, such as cocoa and palm oil, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM During a visit to the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, […]
Business

Condition of service: Aviation workers to down tools

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have protested against poor condition of service of workers of the various aviation agencies, which have been on for seven years.       Also, the Association of Aviation Professionals (ANAP) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica