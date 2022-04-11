Ukraine war: Nigeria eases E.U’s gas crisis with N375.53bn export

CHALLENGE

European energy crisis deepens over supply shortage

Despite complaints of maginalisation by third parties involved in the shipment of gas products, some 627,396 tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N375.53 billion ($647.5 million) was ferried out in March, 2022, to Europe and other destinations by NLNG vessels. NLNG currently has long-term contracts to ship the fuel to terminals in France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium. Data obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that the consignment was loaded in nine vessels at NLNG’s jetties I and II, Bonny Island, between March 8 and 31, 2022, as Europe is faced with dearth of gas. NPA’s shipping data listed the vessels as LNG Enugu with 64,729 tonnes; Maran Gas Spetses, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66000 tonnes; Gaslog Seattle, 80,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Delphi, 70,961 tonnes; LNG Lokoja , 66,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,706 tonnes and LNG Cross Rivers, 63,000 tonnes. However, it was gathered that other third parties in the supply of gas were not allowed to transit the gas through their pipelines by Shell Plc, Eni SpA and other shareholders of Nigeria LNG Limited in a bid to maximise gas exports and profit as the on-going war between Russian and Ukraine continues. The company’s current output is about 70 per cent of installed capacity at its six-train facility, making the firm unable to meet both domestic and international gas obligations. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources had noted that if NLNG’s owners allow third parties to supply feedstock, the company would help to ease the European Union’s gas crisis. According to Senior Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of State for, Petroleum, Mr Horatius Egua, following the refusal of the joint partners – Shell, Chevron, NNPC and others – to allow third parties to transport gas through their pipelines to the NLNG Trains, the company has been unable to operate at full capacity. It was gathered that the Petroleum Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva, during an audience with the new Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sefano De Leo, in Abuja, said that if the NLNG partners relax their rules and allow third parties supply gas to the company, it would be able to provide gas to help ease the European Union’s energy crisis. He lamented: “The partners are running out of gas and they are refusing third party to supply gas to the Trains. The partners are insisting that they can only allow third party supply gas to the plant only if they agree to supply at subsidised rates.” It would be recalled that in February, 2022, some 943,432 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas were exported from Onne Port to Europe and Asian. Shipping data revealed that Gaslog Gladstone has left the port facility with 74,721 tonnes, while LNG Ogun has departed 66,000 tonnes. Others are LNG River Niger laden with 63,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes; Golar Gracier, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Benue, 66,102 tonnes; LNG Kano, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bayelsa, 61,183 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 64,974 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 72,452 tonne; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes and LNG FINIMA II, 77,000 tonnes. However, despite the shipments, Europe is currently facing shortage of gas. European Union has made significant diplomatic efforts and request recently to seek additional gas deliveries from alternative suppliers like Nigeria. The Federal Government has also declared intention to increase gas export to the continent this year, following request by European Union (EU) as liquefied natural gas price hits $1,032 per tonne in China this month. It was gathered that global demand for gas would cross 700 million tonnes a year by 2040 as world focuses on reducing emissions. According to data obtained from S&P Global Platts Analytics, Nigeria was a key LNG supplier to Europe and, in 2021, exports amounted to 12.63 Bcm, listing the biggest buyers as Spain with 49 cargoes supplied or 4.3 Bcm of gas equivalent, France (38 cargoes), Portugal (34 cargoes) and Turkey (15 cargoes). Several LNG cargoes were also delivered last year to Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Nigeria’s six-train LNG export facility has a capacity of 22.5 million tonnes/year (31 Bcm/year), but it is being expanded to 30 million tonnes/ year with the addition of a seventh train.

