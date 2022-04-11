Business

Ukraine war: Nigeria eases E.U’s gas crisis with N375.53bn export

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

CHALLENGE
European energy crisis deepens over supply shortage

 

Despite complaints of maginalisation by third parties involved in the shipment of gas products, some 627,396 tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N375.53 billion ($647.5 million) was ferried out in March, 2022, to Europe and other destinations by NLNG vessels. NLNG currently has long-term contracts to ship the fuel to terminals in France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium. Data obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that the consignment was loaded in nine vessels at NLNG’s jetties I and II, Bonny Island, between March 8 and 31, 2022, as Europe is faced with dearth of gas. NPA’s shipping data listed the vessels as LNG Enugu with 64,729 tonnes; Maran Gas Spetses, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66000 tonnes; Gaslog Seattle, 80,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Delphi, 70,961 tonnes; LNG Lokoja , 66,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,706 tonnes and LNG Cross Rivers, 63,000 tonnes. However, it was gathered that other third parties in the supply of gas were not allowed to transit the gas through their pipelines by Shell Plc, Eni SpA and other shareholders of Nigeria LNG Limited in a bid to maximise gas exports and profit as the on-going war between Russian and Ukraine continues. The company’s current output is about 70 per cent of installed capacity at its six-train facility, making the firm unable to meet both domestic and international gas obligations. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources had noted that if NLNG’s owners allow third parties to supply feedstock, the company would help to ease the European Union’s gas crisis. According to Senior Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of State for, Petroleum, Mr Horatius Egua, following the refusal of the joint partners – Shell, Chevron, NNPC and others – to allow third parties to transport gas through their pipelines to the NLNG Trains, the company has been unable to operate at full capacity. It was gathered that the Petroleum Minister, Chief Timipre Sylva, during an audience with the new Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sefano De Leo, in Abuja, said that if the NLNG partners relax their rules and allow third parties supply gas to the company, it would be able to provide gas to help ease the European Union’s energy crisis. He lamented: “The partners are running out of gas and they are refusing third party to supply gas to the Trains. The partners are insisting that they can only allow third party supply gas to the plant only if they agree to supply at subsidised rates.” It would be recalled that in February, 2022, some 943,432 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas were exported from Onne Port to Europe and Asian. Shipping data revealed that Gaslog Gladstone has left the port facility with 74,721 tonnes, while LNG Ogun has departed 66,000 tonnes. Others are LNG River Niger laden with 63,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes; Golar Gracier, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Benue, 66,102 tonnes; LNG Kano, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bayelsa, 61,183 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 64,974 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 72,452 tonne; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes and LNG FINIMA II, 77,000 tonnes. However, despite the shipments,  Europe is currently facing shortage of gas. European Union has made significant diplomatic efforts and request recently to seek additional gas deliveries from alternative suppliers like Nigeria. The Federal Government has also declared intention to increase gas export to the continent this year, following request by European Union (EU) as liquefied natural gas price hits $1,032 per tonne in China this month. It was gathered that global demand for gas would cross 700 million tonnes a year by 2040 as world focuses on reducing emissions. According to data obtained from S&P Global Platts Analytics, Nigeria was a key LNG supplier to Europe and, in 2021, exports amounted to 12.63 Bcm, listing the biggest buyers as Spain with 49 cargoes supplied or 4.3 Bcm of gas equivalent, France (38 cargoes), Portugal (34 cargoes) and Turkey (15 cargoes). Several LNG cargoes were also delivered last year to Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Nigeria’s six-train LNG export facility has a capacity of 22.5 million tonnes/year (31 Bcm/year), but it is being expanded to 30 million tonnes/ year with the addition of a seventh train.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Aviation oil scarcity: Airline operators to shut down in 3 days

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Demand import licence from NNPC Airline operators in Nigeria Monday threatened to shut down operations in three days if the price of aviation fuel, popularly known as Jet-A1, is not reduced. The operators also requested the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd to grant them licences to import the product in order to avert the […]
Business

Alerzo CEO wins 2021 African Prize for leadership excellence

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alerzo Limited, a business-tobusiness e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Adewale Opaleye, has won the Fintech Personality Leadership Prize at the 2021 edition of the African Prize for Leadership Excellence award ceremony held in Lagos, recently. The award was organised by the African Institute for Leadership Excellence in collaboration with […]
Business

IWD: LCCI canvases access to more loans for women

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that women farmers are given equal opportunity to tap into the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known in a press statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Lagos, recently. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica