News

Ukraine War: Oil price cap will hit Putin immediately, says US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A new cap on the price of Russian oil will “immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue,” the US has said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the cap – which was officially approved by Western allies on Friday – came after months of hard work, reports the BBC.

The cap stops countries paying more than $60 (£48) a barrel for seaborne exports of Russian crude oil.

It is due to come into effect on December 5 or soon after.

Low and medium-income countries that have been heavily impacted by high energy and food prices will particularly benefit from the cap, Ms Yellen said.

She said it will also further constrain Russian President Vladimir Putin’s finances and “limit the revenues he’s using to fund his brutal invasion”.

“With Russia’s economy already contracting and its budget increasingly stretched thin, the price cap will immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue,” she said in a statement.

The price cap was put forward in September by the G7 group of nations (the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU) in a bid to hit Moscow’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

The European Union approved the price cap – which needed the agreement of all its member states – on Friday, after persuading Poland to back it.

Poland announced its support after being reassured the cap would be kept at 5% lower than the market rate.

It had been reported that the EU wanted to set the cap at $65-70 but this was rejected by Poland as well as Lithuania and Estonia as too high.

Warsaw had wanted the value to be as low as possible and had held out while it examined an adjustment mechanism which would keep the cap below the market rate as the price of oil changed.

In a joint statement, the G7, the EU and Australia said the decision to impose a price cap was taken to “prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine”.

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK will not waver in its support and will continue to look for new ways to “clamp down on Putin’s funding streams”.

The agreement of a price cap comes just days before an EU-wide ban on Russian crude oil imported by sea comes into force, also on 5 December.

The price cap – which is meant to affect oil exports worldwide – is meant to complement that.

Countries that sign up to the G7-led policy will only be permitted to purchase oil and petroleum products transported via sea that are sold at or below the price cap.

Ukraine’s western allies also plan to deny insurance to tankers delivering Russian oil to countries that do not stick to the price cap. This will make it hard for Russia to sell oil above that price.

Russia denounced the scheme, saying it would not supply those countries which enforced a price cap.

Senior Russian politician Leonid Slutsky, who chairs the foreign affairs committee, told Tass news agency the EU was jeopardising its own energy security with the cap.

Before the war, in 2021, more than half of Russia’s oil exports went to Europe, according to the International Energy Association. Germany was the largest importer, followed by the Netherlands and Poland.

But since the war, EU countries have been desperately trying to decrease their dependency. The US has already banned Russian crude oil, while the UK plans to phase it out by the end of the year.

Though the measures will most certainly be felt by Russia, the blow will be partially softened by its move to sell its oil to other markets such as India and China – who are currently the largest single buyers of Russian crude oil.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Rescuers search for 125 missing after glacier burst in Indian Himalayas

Posted on Author Reporter

*Many believed trapped in tunnel Hundreds of military personnel were deployed in the Indian Himalayas on Monday to help find at least 125 people unaccounted for after a part of a glacier broke away, setting off a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley. Sunday’s violent surge swept away a small hydro […]
News Top Stories

2023: NNPP advocates ballot box ‘coup’ to save Nigeria

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has prescribed a “ballot box coup” as a panacea to saving Nigeria from the near total collapse which the successive administrations had created for her.   The party, at the launch of its South West Support Group in Ibadan at the weekend, maintained […]
News

Kalu mourns demise of business mogul, Idahosa Okunbo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind. Acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica