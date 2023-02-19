News

Ukraine War: Russia must be defeated but not ‘crushed’, Macron says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he does not want to see Russia crushed by a defeat in Ukraine.

Speaking to French media, Macron urged Western nations to increase military support for Kyiv and said he was prepared for a protracted war, reports the BBC.

“I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position,” he said.

But he hit out against those who he said wanted to extend the war to Russia itself in a bid to “crush” the nation.

The comments came as world leaders gathered at the Munich Security Conference, which saw promises to speed up the supply of weapons to Kyiv and impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

“I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil,” Macron told the paper Le Journal du Dimanche.

“Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position.”

Addressing the conference in Munich on Friday, Macron insisted that now was not the time for dialogue with Moscow.

But he did not shy away from mentioning peace talks as a final goal.

The president suggested that Ukrainian military efforts, supported by allies, were the only way to “bring Russia back to the table and build a lasting peace”.

He also dismissed the prospect of regime change in Russia, describing similar efforts around the world as a “total failure”.

Despite Macron’s comments, negotiations are a faraway prospect for Ukraine’s leaders.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision to not invite Moscow to the Munich conference.

Russian leaders should not be invited to the table as long as the “terrorist state kills, as long as it uses bombs, missiles and tanks as an argument for international politics”, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out immediate talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, insisting there was “no trust” between the parties. In an interview with the BBC last week, he also dismissed the idea of giving up territory to strike a peace deal with Moscow.

Macron has previously been criticised by some NATO allies for sending what they believe are mixed messages on Ukraine.

Last June, he was condemned by Kuleba for saying it was vital that Russia was not “humiliated over its invasion”.

Kuleba at the time responded that Russia – which was “humiliating itself” – needed to be put in its place.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Delta LG chair wades into NPDC/ Elcrest crisis with host communities

Posted on Author Ola James WARRI

Following the 14-day ultimatum handed over to the management of NPDC/ Elcrest Joint Venture Oil CompanyLimitedtoaddress a 7-point demand by Egbema YouthsCouncil(EYC) inWarri North Local Government Area of Delta State recently, SmartAsekutu, chairmanof the council, has waded into the matter to calm the youth.   He also called on the oil company to respect the […]
News

2023: Osuntokun sacrificed ambition for better Nigeria – LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said a former Presidential aide, Dr. Akin Osuntokun, jettisoned his senatorial ambition to work for a new Nigeria. Osuntokun was named Director General of LP Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday, to replace Dr. Doyin Okupe who resigned the position after his conviction for money laundry. Head, Media of Obi- Datti […]
News

FG to commence teachers exchange program soon

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to commence a Teachers Exchange Program with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, in order to develop the digital literacy capacity of teachers in the country. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who made this known while monitoring conduct of the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica