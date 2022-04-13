Ukraine war: WTO slashes 2022 global trade growth forecast

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) yesterday revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to three per cent from 4.7 per cent because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and warned of a potential food crisis caused by surging prices.

The report from the global trade watchdog said the conflict, now in its seventh week, had damaged the world economy at a critical juncture as the coronavirus pandemic – and Chinese lockdowns specifically – continues to weigh on the recovery. “The economic reverberations of this conflict will extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders,” WTO Director- General, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, told a news conference presenting the findings. “It’s now clear that the double whammy of the pandemic and the war has disrupted supply chains, increased inflationary pressures and lowered expectations for output and trade growth.”

