News

Ukraine War: Zelensky takes fighter jet request to Europeans

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ukraine’s leader has taken his request for fighter jets to France and Germany after meeting UK officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met the two countries’ leaders in Paris on Wednesday evening, where they pledged ongoing support to Ukraine, reports the BBC.

France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz restated their belief that Russia must not win the war.

Zelensky will make more requests for jets when he meets European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

He believes the fighter jets and long-range missiles are important in addition to the Leopard 2 tanks Western nations have recently committed to supplying.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Wednesday evening with Macron and Scholz, Zelensky said France and Germany had potential to be “game-changers” in the battle against Russia by providing Ukraine with battle tanks, modern fighter planes and long-range missiles.

He said the supply of the jets had been discussed, and warned there was “very little time” to provide the weaponry.

Macron said Ukraine could count on France’s support and that the country was “determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights”.

Scholz also said: “The position is unchanged: Russia must not win this war.”

Whether that means the two nations may commit to supplying fighter jets is unclear for now.

Both the French president and German chancellor have at times faced criticism for being too slow to support Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously expressed frustration with Macron, who continued to hold phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion.

But the Ukrainian president told French newspaper Le Figaro he believed Macron had changed. He said his commitment to support Ukraine to victory and the fact he “opened the door” to tank deliveries last month showed this.

Zelensky’s Thursday visit to Brussels comes after he addressed the UK Parliament on Wednesday.

There, he also urged London to supply fighter jets to support Ukraine’s war efforts.

“Freedom will win – we know Russia will lose,” he told a crowd of MPs and peers in Westminster Hall, adding the UK was with his country on a march to “the most important victory of our lifetime”.

Downing Street said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was investigating what aircraft the UK could potentially offer, but emphasised this was “a long-term solution” and that training pilots could take years.

Russia has warned there would be a “response” from Moscow if anyone did provide Ukraine with aircraft.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How S’East govs stalled regional security project

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

When last May, the South-East Governors’ Forum rejected the template of the Inspector General of Police for Community Policing, the people of the region were hopeful that a regional security outfit was in the making.   This was especially after the Forum had reportedly mandated governments of the five states in the zone to commence […]
News

PDP consensus: Wike backs Ugwuanyi’s stance on justice, equity, fairness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lent his support to the stance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State that the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be based on justice, equity and fairness. Gov. Wike maintained that he solidly stands by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s position on the […]
News

Ortom lauds NAF’s contribution to security, community service

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to security and community development services of the state.   The governor conveyed his feelings when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice-Marshall Idi Gamso Lubo, who was on a courtesy visit to him at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica