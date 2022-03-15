News Top Stories

Ukraine: WHO keeps medical supply chains open

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it was working round the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine, since Russia’s military offensive began on February 24.

 

The global health body in a statement yesterday, explained that the supplies have also been helping neighbouring countries have the infrastructure and expertise to meet urgent needs of refugees, and to support Ukraine’s health system to meet the immediate health needs of people within Ukraine’s borders.

 

According to WHO, the: “Current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million, of which 6.7 million are internally displaced. Nearly three million people have fled the country.

 

Supply chains have been severely disrupted. Many distributors are not operational, some stockpiles are inaccessible due to military operations, medicine supplies are running low, and hospitals are struggling to provide care to the sick and  wounded.

 

“WHO is coordinating with partners the provision of humanitarian health assistance, both within Ukraine and on its borders, and providing technical support and surge staff. WHO is providing support across Ukraine through the Country Office, the Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen, as well as from its headquarters in Geneva.”

 

The WHO also revealed that as the Health Cluster Lead Agency, it was “working with partners to alleviate shortages of life-saving equipment and medication, such as oxygen and insulin, surgical supplies, anaesthetics, and transfusion kits to collect, test and safely transfuse blood.

 

Oxygen generators, generators to maintain electrical supply in affected health facilities, defibrillators, monitors, anaesthesia drugs, rehydration salts, gauze and bandages are among the medical supplies WHO and partners are shipping into Ukraine to save lives and maintain health services.

 

“To support operations in and into Ukraine, a WHO support hub is being established in Poland. WHO has also scaled up surveillance and health information dissemination to detect and respond to outbreaks early and better understand needs, threats and health service availability.”

 

Condemning attacks on health care based on the World Health Assembly Resolution 65.20 adopted in 2012, the WHO created the Attacks on Health Care initiative to systematically collect evidence on attacks, to advocate for the end of such attacks, and to promote best practices for safeguarding health care from attacks. “WHOstronglycondemns acts of violence against health care.

 

Every single attack deprives people of lifesaving services. Attacks on health care are violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.”

 

