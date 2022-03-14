News

Ukraine: WHO keeps medical supply chains open

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…condemns attack on healthcare facilities

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it was working round the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine, since Russia’s military offensive began on February 24.

The global health body in a statement on Monday, explained that the supplies have also been helping neighbouring countries have the infrastructure and expertise to meet urgent needs of refugees, and to support Ukraine’s health system to meet the immediate health needs of people within Ukraine’s borders.

According to WHO, the: “Current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million, of which 6.7 million are internally displaced. Nearly three million people have fled the country. Supply chains have been severely disrupted. Many distributors are not operational, some stockpiles are inaccessible due to military operations, medicine supplies are running low, and hospitals are struggling to provide care to the sick and wounded.

“WHO is coordinating with partners the provision of humanitarian health assistance, both within Ukraine and on its borders, and providing technical support and surge staff. WHO is providing support across Ukraine through the Country Office, the Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen, as well as from its headquarters in Geneva.”

The WHO also revealed that as the Health Cluster Lead Agency, it was “working with partners to alleviate shortages of life-saving equipment and medication, such as oxygen and insulin, surgical supplies, anaesthetics, and transfusion kits to collect, test and safely transfuse blood. Oxygen generators, generators to maintain electrical supply in affected health facilities, defibrillators, monitors, anaesthesia drugs, rehydration salts, gauze and bandages are among the medical supplies WHO and partners are shipping into Ukraine to save lives and maintain health services.

“To support operations in and into Ukraine, a WHO support hub is being established in Poland. WHO has also scaled up surveillance and health information dissemination to detect and respond to outbreaks early and better understand needs, threats and health service availability.”

Condemning attacks on health care based on the World Health Assembly Resolution 65.20 adopted in 2012, the WHO created the Attacks on Health Care initiative to systematically collect evidence on attacks, to advocate for the end of such attacks, and to promote best practices for safeguarding health care from attacks.

“WHO strongly condemns acts of violence against health care. Every single attack deprives people of life-saving services. Attacks on health care are violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Adesina: Presidential aides testing positive for COVID-19 normal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said testing positive for COVID-19 by the presidential aides shows that they are humans. Adesina stated this yesterday when he appeared on Sunday Politics on Channels Television. Premium Times at the weekend named those affected as the Permanent Secretary in the State House, […]
News

Kogi labour suspends proposed strike

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Organised Labour in Kogi State has put on hold its proposed strike scheduled to commence from midnight of Sunday. The labour unions in the state had on March 10 issued an ultimatum to the state government to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage or be ready to face strike action. Labour in a statement […]
News Top Stories

Senate re-amends Electoral Bill, makes primaries flexible

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly on November 18, 2021. Following the apex chamber’s decision to rework the document, the legislators in Clause 84(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for nomination of candidates by parties for the various elective positions. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica