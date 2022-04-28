Ukraine: World Tourism Organisation suspends Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has added its name to the growing list of global organisations clamping down on the Russian Federation as its members voted for the immediate suspension of Russia from its fold. The decision to suspend Russia was taken at its first extraordinary General Assembly yesterday following last month’s decision and recommendation of its Executive Council at its emergency meeting to suspend Russia. UNWTO is the highest UN apex body responsible for the global administration of tourism. With the suspension, Russia has lost its rights and privileges in the global organisation. During the debate, the Russian delegation was said to have declined to step up and defend its position, and instead announced its withdrawal from UNWTO before the assembly overwhelmingly voted for its suspension, surpassing the two-thirds mark. However, the withdrawal does not count as voluntary withdrawal is only effective one year after a Member submits an official communication through the appropriate channels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...