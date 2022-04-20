Ukraine’s allies pledge more arms to help win war

…as Russia gives fresh ultimatum to fighters in Mariupol

Ukraine’s allies have pledged to send more weapons to help it defend against a renewed Russian offensive.

The US and others vowed to send artillery, anti-tank and air defence aid to Kyiv during a 90-minute video call on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

Ukraine says it needs the weapons to help defend itself as Russia launched a new campaign in the country’s east.

Clashes there have marked what Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said was the start of the “battle for the Donbas”.

The eastern Donbas – which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions – is where Russia is concentrating its efforts.

According to Ukraine, Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian positions along the entire 300-mile (480km) front line since Monday.

It was amid these renewed attacks that Western leaders met to discuss further military assistance for Ukraine.

Following the meeting, the US defence department said additional military aircraft and aircraft parts had been sent to Ukraine to increase their fleet size and repair others in Ukraine’s arsenal that were damaged.

The US defence department added that the US had not provided aircraft to Kyiv itself, and did not provide details on which countries have provided the aircraft.

President Zelensky has been appealing to the US for Soviet-made air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Last month, the US refused a proposal by Poland to provide it with MiG-29 fighter jets, which it would then transfer to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters after the meeting between Western allies, added that the US is planning to provide a further military aid package to Ukraine of a similar size to the $800m (£615m) aid package he announced last week, according to US media.

He said Washington would also be sending Ukraine more artillery – heavy guns deployed in land warfare.

Other countries also pledged to help Ukraine with further military assistance during the meeting.

“They [Ukraine] need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them,” said the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament after the meeting.

In Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was providing finance to enable Ukraine to buy anti-tank weapons and ammunition from German arms manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic said it would repair Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles when they are damaged in combat.

Further economic sanctions against Russia was another topic on the agenda.

The arms pledges follow persistent calls from President Zelensky for allies to increase their weapons supplies to Kyiv.

“We need heavy artillery, armed vehicles, air defence systems and combat aircraft — anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes,” Zelensky said on Twitter last week. “Nobody will stop Russia except Ukraine with heavy weapons”.

Russia fiercely opposes such assistance.

“The United States and Western states under its control are doing everything to drag out the military operation for as long as possible,” Russia’s defence chief Sergei Shoigu said.

The leaders also discussed how to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war even if it is not a member of NATO, a French presidential advisor said.

NATO is a military alliance whose 30 members – including the US, UK and Germany – have agreed to come to one another’s aid in the event of an armed attack against any one of them.

Since Ukraine is not a NATO member, the alliance isn’t obliged to come to its defence.

Its members fear that involving themselves in direct armed confrontation could lead to an all-out conflict between Russia and the West.

Instead, NATO members have supplied Ukraine with millions of dollars worth of military aid since Russia launched the invasion.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has given Ukrainian fighters, who are in an industrial complex in the besieged port city of Mariupol, a fresh ultimatum, according to a Reuters report.

“Russia’s armed forces, based purely on humanitarian principles, again propose that the fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries cease their military operations from 1400 Moscow time on 20th April and lay down arms,” the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Not a single Ukrainian soldier accepted the same offer on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian-backed fighters are reportedly trying to storm the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops and civilians are said to be holding out.

In a post on Telegram, the Mariupol City Council said that despite the advantage of the many Russian troops in the city, they still have not been able to take Mariupol, and so “they want to level” the steel plant.

It further said that Russia was not deterred by the fact that civilians are also taking refuge in the complex.

