Ukrainian boxing champ leaving military for Joshua rematch

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed he is preparing for a rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is set to face Joshua in July after his victory last year saw him crowned unified heavyweight champion, reports the BBC.

The 35-year-old left his native Ukraine, where he had been helping to defend the country from the Russian invasion, on Wednesday.

“I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua,” Usyk posted on Instagram on Friday.

Usyk enlisted in Ukraine’s military in March following the Russian invasion.

A banner reading “Hands off Ukraine, Putin!” could be seen behind Usyk in his Instagram video.

“A large number of my friends support me, all the rest of the good and peace, thank God for everything,” he wrote.

