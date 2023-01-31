Ukrainian/Russian War: AfDB set up $1.5bn emergency food production facility for Africa

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, yesterday disclosed that the bank has put in place a $1.5 billion Emergency Food Production Facility to support food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina said the facility was put in place as part of efforts to mitigate the effect of Ukrainian/Russian war on food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina disclosed this in an interview with journalists during his visit to Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun in his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office. According to Adesina, no fewer than 20 million farmers from 34 African countries would be engaged in the food sufficiency programme. He added that, the programme is targeted at production of 38 million metric tons of food valued at $12b. The AfDB President noted that the facility became imperative as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia which had seen prices of wheat and maize skyrocket.
Buhari visits Kuje prison, queries intelligence failure
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre attacked by terrorists on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari, on his arrival at the centre, was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore and the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa. They showed […]
Dangote Cement to pay over N97bn in corporate tax for 2020
Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, has remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2020, even as it proposed a dividend of N16 per share. According to the cement group’s audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock […]
Investors in quoted telcos earn N396bn in 4 months
Sub-sector posts N7.055trn in market capitalisation COVID-19 lockdown, virtual parleys spur growth Shareholders in mobile telecommunications services companies quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market have earned about N396 billion in the last four months of last year following positive market sentiments even as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world. […]
