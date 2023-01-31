News

Ukrainian/Russian War: AfDB set up $1.5bn emergency food production facility for Africa

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, yesterday disclosed that the bank has put in place a $1.5 billion Emergency Food Production Facility to support food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina said the facility was put in place as part of efforts to mitigate the effect of Ukrainian/Russian war on food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina disclosed this in an interview with journalists during his visit to Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun in his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office. According to Adesina, no fewer than 20 million farmers from 34 African countries would be engaged in the food sufficiency programme. He added that, the programme is targeted at production of 38 million metric tons of food valued at $12b. The AfDB President noted that the facility became imperative as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia which had seen prices of wheat and maize skyrocket.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari visits Kuje prison, queries intelligence failure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre attacked by terrorists on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari, on his arrival at the centre, was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore and the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa. They showed […]
News

Dangote Cement to pay over N97bn in corporate tax for 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, has remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2020, even as it proposed a dividend of N16 per share. According to the cement group’s audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock […]
News Top Stories

Investors in quoted telcos earn N396bn in 4 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sub-sector posts N7.055trn in market capitalisation COVID-19 lockdown, virtual parleys spur growth Shareholders in mobile telecommunications services companies quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market have earned about N396 billion in the last four months of last year following positive market sentiments even as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica