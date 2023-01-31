Ukrainian/Russian War: AfDB set up $1.5bn emergency food production facility for Africa

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, yesterday disclosed that the bank has put in place a $1.5 billion Emergency Food Production Facility to support food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina said the facility was put in place as part of efforts to mitigate the effect of Ukrainian/Russian war on food sufficiency in Africa. Adesina disclosed this in an interview with journalists during his visit to Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun in his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office. According to Adesina, no fewer than 20 million farmers from 34 African countries would be engaged in the food sufficiency programme. He added that, the programme is targeted at production of 38 million metric tons of food valued at $12b. The AfDB President noted that the facility became imperative as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia which had seen prices of wheat and maize skyrocket.

