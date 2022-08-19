Exotic pets like snakes and lizards are proving to be too expensive to feed because they require specialized heating and lighting, in addition to cats and dogs. Harriet, a Black English cocker spaniel, has been left behind as an increasing number of Britons are being forced to give up their pets due to the country’s spiraling cost of living issue.

She is standing on her hind legs to greet any potential owner who might approach her glassdoored kennel. She was one of 206 dogs and 164 cats now being cared for at rehoming centers run by the Battersea animal charity. She was discovered running along a major road in London after witnesses witnessed her being tossed out of a car.

Similar stories can be found in other centers across the nation, some of which have experienced a record number of inquiries for dog and cat returns as a result of the country’s tightest living standards since at least the 1960s, which has led many owners to conclude that the cost of additional food and hefty medical expenses are no longer manageable. The manager of the southwest London facility, Steve Craddock, expressed fear that this might become a more common cause for people to bring their pets in.

