Business

UK’s COVID-19 loans, financing hit $245.8bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Britain’s finance ministry has said that a total of 179.1 billion pounds ($245.8 billion) of support had been provided via emergency state-backed lending programmes, helping roughly a quarter of companies in the country cope with the COVID- 19 crisis, according to a report by Reuters. The availability of funds from the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, run by the Bank of England, peaked at 104 billion pounds and the total so far issued stood at about 38 billion pounds, the ministry said. More than 46.5 billion pounds was issued under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) for small firms.

The BBLS and the government’s other emergency credit schemes close this month to new applications. A new Recovery Loan Scheme, which is expected to charge higher rates of interest, is due to launch on April 6 and will run until the end of the year. Britain’s National Audit Office warned last year that the BBLS scheme could saddle the government with losses of between 15 and 26 billion pounds from fraud and default. Financial research firm Equifax has estimated the potential losses will be lower, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Uber drivers are workers not self employed, UK Supreme Court rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ride hailing taxi app firm Uber must classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed, the UK’s Supreme Court has ruled. The decision means tens of thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay. The ruling could leave Uber facing a hefty compensation bill, and have wider […]
Business

Premium Pension partners Bauchi on contributory pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with its business activities, the Board and Management of Premium Pension led by the Chairman Board of Directors, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, recently. The courtesy call was aimed at seeking partnership with the state government […]
Business

Proteins: Expert seeks culture change to reduce malnutrition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A renowned public health expert and the Medical Director, PineCrest Specialist Hospital, Lagos, Dr. Omadeli Boyo, has called for cultural change in the country’s diet in order to help Nigerians realize the dangers and causes of malnutrition. Boyo disclosed this at a webinar event entitled:‘Nigeria’s Food Culture and the Challenge of Protein Deficiency’ in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica