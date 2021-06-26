News

UK’s former Finance Minister, Javid, appointed new Health Minister

Former chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed Health Secretary following the resignation of Matt Hancock, Downing Street has said.
The Bromsgrove MP, 51, previously served as Home Secretary from 2018 to 2019 – and then as Chancellor until February last year, when he was replaced by Rishi Sunak, reports Sky News.
He quit after refusing to sack his aides in a row with the prime minister.
At the time, Javid said he’d had “no option” but to resign – because Boris Johnson attached conditions to him staying in the role which “no self-respecting minister would accept”.
His surprise departure was the culmination of weeks of reported tensions between him and Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former chief adviser.
Later, Javid said in the Commons: “It has always been the case that advisers advise, ministers decide and ministers decide on their advisers.
“I couldn’t see why the Treasury, with the vital role that it plays, should be the exception to that.”
Javid was born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, and is one of five sons of Pakistani immigrants.
The family moved to Bristol, where they ran a shop and lived in the two bedroom flat above it.
His father also worked as a bus driver.
Before entering politics, Javid was a banker.
Last August, he got a new job with Wall Street giant JP Morgan.

