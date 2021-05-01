UK’s tallest roller coaster stops near top, forcing riders to climb down 200 feet

Riders were forced to walk down over 200 feet after the UK’s tallest roller coaster broke down near the top on Sunday afternoon. Thrill-seekers were forced to make the terrifying climb down to solid ground after The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped mid-air. The Big One is a steel roller coaster located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Lancashire, UK. When it was opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world – a record it held for two years. It is currently the tallest roller coaster in the UK and stands 213 feet tall. According to local newspaper, Lancashire Live, the theme park staff scaled up the roller coaster to guide down nervous riders after it broke down. Photos and videos from the incident were widely circulated on social media. One such video shows park visitors making the slow climb down to the bottom after the ride broke down near the top. “Omg I would have been a nervous wreck walking down there,” wrote one Facebook user in the comments section. “I’m glad I wasn’t on it,” another declared.
