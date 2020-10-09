Ukwa youths kick against Wabara’s interference in LG poll

Youths from Ndoki, Ukwa East LGA of Abia State have asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to stop a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, from allegedly imposing his younger brother, Chucks Wabara as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s December Council elections. The youth wing of the Ndoki Peoples Freedom Movement, Port Harcourt Branch in a letter alleged that the former President of the Senate was intimidating people with tales that Ikpeazu gave him right to determine who would become the LG Chairman in Ukwa East. But they urged Ikpeazu to stop what they tagged ‘evil and insensitive plan’ of Wabara to avoid turning Ukwa East LG into a family business of the former Senate President.

They said: “We would have kept quiet for this to happen to quicken the fina burial of your PDP in Ukwa East LGA even before 2023, but because of the adverse effects it will have on we the youths and the generality of our people, we have decided to warn against it.

“You and your party have settled Sen. Wabara enough with the position of Pro-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu; Secretary Board of Trustees of your PDP at the National level and the Abia State Chairmanship of your PDP at the State level.

“He has served as a Senator twice and became President of Senate. He has served us at the House of Representatives; he has served as LGA Chairman. He has even served as the Supervisory Councilor of our LGA.

He’s healthy and doing well. “Allowing him to impose his younger brother on Ukwa LGA as elected Chairman will be a source of discouragement to youths like us and invitation for violence. We’ll oppose this with our blood. Even our forefathers will not forgive anyone who supports this.”

