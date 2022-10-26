Ulefunta: Akure monarch rolls out drums for annual celebration of culture

The annual celebration of the Ulefunta Festival by Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi to replace the former celebration of the Oyemekun day has changed the traditional landscape of Akure kingdom. Babat ope Okeowo reports that the 2022 edition of the festival lived up to expectation

Prominent indigenes and residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, converged on the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park to celebrate this year’s traditional festival Ulefunta, which is the peak of all traditional festivals in the ancient town. Ulefunta is the traditional annual leave of the monarch during which he would not be seen in public for seven days. Sources said he usually uses the seven-day period of seclusion to pray for peace and development of the town. The celebration marks the end of other traditional festivals which had commenced earlier in the year. The annual traditional festivals in Akure included the Aheregbe, Amole, Ogun, new yams, and masquerades among others. The traditional festivals usually begin around June when new yams usually come out and end around October with the Ulefunta festival. This celebration of this year’s Ulefuntan festival began in September when the traditional ruler went into seven-day seclusion and ended on October 8 when the people of the town trooped out to celebrate the festival with their monarch.

Genesis of Ulefunta

The Deji of Akure and paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi explained that the Ulefunta Festival is the traditional annual leave period which had been in observance from ancient time by successive monarchs. Like the celebration of the Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife which is celebrated when the Ooni of Ife emerges from his sevenday seclusion, the Ulefunta in Akure was a period when the Deji also goes into a seven-day traditional seclusion. During this period, there was no celebration of any sort or beating of drums of any kind in the entire kingdom.

The Media Officer to the Deji and a member of the planning Committee, Mr Michael Adeyeye explained that: “The Ulefunta Festival has a historical and cultural significance. From ages past, there will be no noise or drum or any ceremony whatsoever. Markets are closed within this period of seven days throughout the kingdom and there is no observance of any activities. When the Deji comes out of seclusion after seven days, there is then a celebration by the whole of the town. Masquerades and all the sons and daughters of Akure are expected to come and pay the Deji his traditional Ulefunta homage after he emerges from seclusion.”

Before now, Adeyeye said the Akure Kingdom celebrated the annual Oyemekun Festival but Oba Aladelusi and his chiefs transformed it into a celebration of one of the most consequential cultural periods in the life of the ancient monarchy which the Ulefunta is.

Breaking the event into segments, he said that on the day the Deji would come out of his seven-day seclusion, there would be a homage-paying by all the masquerades in the kingdom which would take place at the palace’s ancient courtyard called ‘Ua Lila’. Some of the activities lined up for the annual traditional festival this year included the homage by traditional worshippers, chiefs and lesser kings. Also, there was inauguration of a historical library with the palace, lectures, medical outreach, empowerment, bursary award, debates and essay competition among institutions in the state.

Annual lecture

The annual lecture this year was delivered by a retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sir Mike Ejiofor who blamed post-election violence on the exclusion of elites from the power equation in the country. Also, he raised the alarm that some enemies of Nigeria may induce violence once the election results do not tilt towards them, warning the people against allowing post-election violence by elites who have been excluded from the power equation in 2023. Ejiofor said the elites, who were excluded from the power equation, usually manipulate the system by appealing to ethno-religious and political sentiments of the unsuspecting populace aimed at inducing violence. In his paper the security expert said hate speech and violence are threats to the country in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

In the lecture titled: “Curbing Electoral Violence and Associated Crimes in Contemporary Nigeria: Roles of Traditional Institutions in Perspective,” Ejiofor, however, charged Nigerians to concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity. His words “You don’t buy my vote, you don’t buy the vote of Nigerians; what we should do as an electorate is to vote by our conscience.

If the people are doing well, you can vote for them and if they don’t do well you can vote them out of power. So, when they bring money to you, collect it and vote your conscience. We must not vote for the person that did not do well. There are security threats towards the 2023 general elections. There would be the threat of fake news, violence, personalities, and health issues of one among others, instead of what the person wants to offer. So, we must concentrate on discussing issues rather than heating up the polity.”

Traditional institutions

Ejiofor, who also called on the govern-ment at all levels towards enhancing the relevance of traditional institutions for optimum performance in the society, advised political leaders to desist from interferences and or dethronement of traditional rulers over personal differences or unsubstantiated allegations. His words “Despite the various subtle and brazen interferences in the affairs of the traditional institutions by politicians, yet they still wield enormous powers and fellowship amongst the populace. No wonder politicians patronise them especially during electioneering periods. This patronage is currently visible and will increase as the 2023 general elections approach. “Nation building is a serious, intentional and planned endeavour. We all have a duty not to remain indifferent but to contribute our quota for the development of this country since we have no other country. As we approach the 2023 general elections, we should take cognisance of some underlying causes of electoral violence if we must defeat the menace.”

The celebration

The M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park in the heart of Akure came alive for the grand finale of the Ulefunta Festival. It was an atmosphere to display love and brotherhood as sons and daughters of Akure gathered for the grand finale of this year’s festival. The week-long celebration is a significant part of Akure culture which marks a period to appreciate God for a new traditional year. Oba Aladelusi who as part of the festival dictates returns from a period of seven days seclusion was welcomed by sons and daughters of the town. Dressed in different colourful traditional attires, different groups including women, students and traders associations among others took turns to pay homage to the Monarch. Non-indigenes who are residents in the state capital were not left out as they trooped out to identify with their host community. The 2022 Ulefunta festival witnessed the initiation of new programmes and activities such as the conduct of health outreach, the provision of scholarship to indigent students, skill and acquisitions training for youths and the launch of Akure Heritage library. The Chairman Central Planning Committee, Chief Olu Adekunle Ajanaku said the initiative was poised to herald a new phase of human and capital development in the town.

The monarch appreciated the people for the show of love and enjoined indigenes and other well-meaning Nigerians to support the development of the town. The monarch said: “I am most happy that again, the Ulefunta festival has brought us together. The contributions of our sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora indicate the bond of brotherhood we are building. I remember last year that of those who could not make it are now here, those that didn’t participate in the parade and homage then are also out today to share in the celebration. We must be intentional about the development of our kingdom because it is what we all have in common.”

Deji speaks

Speaking on national issues, the Deji of Akure, who is the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, asked the Federal Government to allow regional security outfits to carry sophisticated weapons to tackle insecurity in the country. The monarch, who expressed worry that the nation’s security outfits are over-stressed because of the workloads, said there is a need for the security outfits set up by the governors to be well-equipped to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity. Also, Oba Ogunlade asked the government to rework the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in such a way that would give roles to the traditional institutions. He said the advisory roles to monarchs are inadequate. He said the issue of insecurity has become worrisome in the country and all hands must be on hand to tackle it.

“Today, as we discuss another pressing issue which is the talk of the town in our nation. The issue of security has become worrisome even in the face of uncertainty and worsening security situations ranging from banditry, kidnapping, and oil theft, killings, and terrorism, ethnic and religious bigotry among others. It is crystal clear that the reality has now dawned on us on the need for the involvement of our traditional institutions as a means of providing a home-grown approach to curbing insecurity.”

Chieftaincy titles

Prominent Nigerians were conferred with chieftaincy titles including the Director Tinubu Support Group, Hon. Aminu Sulaiman who was conferred the title of ‘Atona ewe of Akure’.

