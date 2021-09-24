Sports

uLesson offers free App for honour – chasing teenage cricketers

Leading EdTech outfit, uLesson has offered free subscription to the teenage members of the Nigerian Under 19 Cricket team throughout their preparation and campaign of the International Cricket Council’s Under 19 World Cup, African Qualifying Series.

uLesson’s Vice President, Distribution and Marketing, Tayo Sowole, said the gesture was to help the players cover the gaps that their commitment on the cricket pitch would have denied them in the classroom. “A couple of them are missing classes to be able to help qualify the country for the Cricket World Cup, and the uLesson App offers a robust curriculum that help them to catch up on the misses off the pitch” The Nigerian Under 19 team picked the sole ticket from the African Qualifying series in 2019 for the 2020 World Cup and they have a pedigree to live up when the Qualifiers for the 2022 Under 19 World Cup gets underway from September 27 to October 7, 2021, in Kigali Rwanda. General Manager of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Emeka Igwilo, said the players have been in camp in Abuja for a while and would be proceeding to a two-weeks tour of Zimbabwe before heading to Rwanda for the Qualifiers and the uLesson Subscription.

